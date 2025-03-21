Laura Brewer | A New Way of Living

Guess what kids? There is a new plan here at our house. You probably heard at school, that a group of San Fernando Valley teenagers are having a difference of opinion with the Canyon Country teenagers and are looking for a new place to call home. Our local officials decided that it was OK to have the San Fernando kids move in and stay in our living room since they were looking for a “safe place” to live.

“But Mom, that means they are bringing their clash to our house? Who is going to pay to feed them? Who is going to protect us from the fighting they are involved in? Are we going to be safe in our room? Can we get key locks on all the bedroom doors? Why can’t you tell them to go back to the San Fernando Valley where they came from and take their turf war with them? Are these the same group of kids that shot and killed that man outside of the liquor store on Lyons Avenue a couple of months back and executed those two people at the apartments on Newhall Avenue by the pool? Who gave the local officials permission to use our house?”

Well, kids, you know this group really does like it here in Santa Clarita, and really, it IS the nice thing to do. Our family just needs to get used to a different way of living. We will have less privacy and safety, but it’s the least we can do. Dad and I will be adjusting the security here at home with some new locks and some video surveillance cameras. Also, we will not be leaving any of you kids at home alone any longer. Just remember to keep your money and valuables locked in your bedroom.

Laura Brewer

Newhall