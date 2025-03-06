Lynne Boswell | Why Do I Protest?

I liked living in the country seen as the leader of the free world. I was proud that my country generously aided the poorest around the world with food and medicine. I liked that my country was a leader in technology, medical and scientific research.

What has happened to my country?

Have we made mistakes? Of course. But instead of destroying so much that is good about our country, we should be electing people who will bring us together to tackle our problems.

Why are billionaires so gleeful about firing civil servants who make middle-class wages?

If current spending cuts and firings mean that more money will be available to help Americans with health care or other living costs, I am open to changing my mind.

But until then I will protest.

Lynne Boswell

Valencia