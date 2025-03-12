Mack, McKell share Foothill League girls’ basketball Player of the Year honors 

Trinity’s Noa Pena named Heritage League Player of the Year after record-setting freshman season

Hart Hawks senior Morgan Mack and Valencia Vikings junior Cara McKell were announced as the 2024-25 girls’ basketball co-Players of the Year in the Foothill League after helping their respective teams to sharing the league title.

In the Heritage League, Trinity Classical Academy’s Noa Peña was named the Player of the Year after setting multiple program records and helping the Knights to their seventh straight league title. She averaged 22 points per game, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists, setting single-season program records for assists (97), steals (116) and free throws made (119).

Trinity freshman Noa Peña (34) dribbles the ball past Maranatha guard Aleen Avannessian (15) during Thursday’s game at Church of the Nazarene on Dec. 5. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Mack, a McDonald’s All-American nominee, finishes off her career as a two-time Foothill League Player of the Year. In 30 games this season, she averaged 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.5 steals. In all, Mack scored 1,814 points in her career.

McKell joined the 1,000-point club early in the season and finished at 18.4 points per game in 29 contests. She also averaged 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals.

Along with having the Players of the Year, both Hart and Valencia had two players honored as Foothill League first-team selections. Trinity had five players selected to the all-Heritage League teams along with Peña, while Santa Clarita Christian had four players selected to those teams.

Valencia guard Cara McKell (32) dribbles the ball against Canyon junior Shannen Wilson (44) during the second quarter of Friday’s game at Valencia High School on Jan. 31, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Here’s who was honored as the best of the best in the Foothill and Heritage leagues this season, including two freshman first-team selections in the Foothill League:

Foothill League first team

Darby Dunn, freshman, Canyon.

Emery Eav, senior, Hart.

Andrea Aina, senior Hart.

EvaMarie Rios, junior, Saugus.

Kamilla Basyrova, freshman, Valencia.

Keira McLaughlin, sophomore, Valencia.

Aishwarya Sudan, senior, West Ranch.

Foothill League second team

Shannen Wilson, junior, Canyon.

Faith Purfoy, junior, Hart.

Krysta Ezenwa, sophomore, Golden Valley.

Rachael Correa, sophomore, Saugus.

Alexis Epie, freshman, Valencia.

Diana Reyes, senior, Valencia.

Sevan Hekimyan, senior, West Ranch.

Foothill League honorable mention

Lanie Rafkind, senior, Canyon.

Trinity Haddad, senior, Castaic.

Janice Orantes, senior, Golden Valley.

Taylor Koebel, junior, Hart.

Samantha Cortez, junior, Saugus.

Amelia Carson, junior, Valencia.

Shushan Hekimyan, senior, West Ranch.

Heritage League first team

Gianna Duarte, senior, Trinity.

Cassady Freude, senior, Trinity.

Lucy Smith, junior, Trinity.

Emily Hackett, sophomore, SCCS.

Kaela Patterson, senior, SCCS.

Miranda Zuniga, freshman, SCCS.

Heritage League second team

Maddy Heinrich, sophomore, Trinity.

Molly Clark, freshman, Trinity.