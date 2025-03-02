Mermaid Month in Ventura 

There’s something about mermaids that enchant not only children, but also adults of all ages.

Folklore, literature and film are awash with stories of mermaids, the sirens of the sea.

Ventura will celebrate its 10th annual Mermaid Month, March 1-31, at Ventura Harbor Village with two days of seaside adventure on March 8 and March 22.

Make waves with ocean-inspired festivities, special events and themed treats throughout the month.

Ventura Harbor Village

1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura

Info www.venturaharborvillage.com

Indulge your inner mermaid with a variety of activities throughout Mermaid March including:

Sparkly Mermaid Shell Photos

This special photo opportunity is available all month. Costumes are encouraged. Come dressed as a mermaid, pirate, or a sea creature, to fully immerse yourself in the magic.

Mermaid Scavenger Hunt

Info tinaobrienfineart.com

Join this whimsical hunt for hidden mermaids during business hours and bring back your completed sheet for a free prize.

While searching for the hidden mermaids, consider wandering the Mermaid Gallery to view ocean art from painter, Tina O’Brien.

Ocean-Inspired Eats and Drinks

Enjoy themed treats at waterfront restaurants including:

Andria’s Seafood Restaurant and Fish Market

has been a Ventura Harbor Village favorite since 1982. Epic fish and chips and more.

Baja Bay Surf N’ Taco offers handmade Mexican dishes that include carne asada and fish tacos with authentic flavors and coastal vibes.

The Boatyard Pub offers steak and lobster, poke bowls and traditional pub fare. Open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner,

Brophy Bros. Clam Bar and Restaurant is considered a local legend, serving up fresh seafood with harbor views.

Le Petit Café & Bakery is a blend of Country French and California-inspired cuisine, served in a waterfront setting. Founded in 1997, it relocated to Ventura Harbor Village in 2000.

Margarita Villa Mexican Restaurant offers Mexican cuisine and perfect margaritas with views of the ocean and Ventura Marina.

On The Alley is located by the scenic Ventura Harbor has a casual vibe that includes fish tacos, burgers, salads, New England clam chowder and fish and chips.

The Greek Mediterranean Steak and Seafood is a family-owned restaurant established in 1994. Inspired by the picturesque island of Santorini, this restaurant combines traditional Greek flavors, fresh seafood with views of Ventura Harbor.

The Loose Cannon is Ventura Harbor Village’s newest waterfront bar, arcade and restaurant for all ages. Offers over 20 classic and modern arcade games, beer and a menu of burgers, giant fresh pretzels, pizzas and sausages.

Coastal Cone Ice Cream offers more than 40 flavors of ice cream.

Deep Sea Wine Tasting Room has a cool maritime vibe and waterfront views, it features handcrafted Deep Sea and Conway wines, available by the glass, bottle, or a curated Signature or Reserve Tasting Flight.

Mermaid-Themed Shopping Specials

Find ocean-inspired treasures in seaside shops on March 8 and March 22.

Most activities are free, a few have a small fee. Enjoy these special afternoons (1-4 p.m.) devoted to all things mermaid including:

Mermaid Meet and Greets Snap a selfie with the mermaids during this event. Ask questions about life as a mermaid.

Mermaid Dance Party Groove to under-the-sea beats with DJ Darla as she puts her spin on Mermaid Month with a lively dance party.

Bubble Shows The SB Bubble Guy, (a father and son team) will create mesmerizing giant iridescent bubbles. Bubbles are a fun way to bring joy to people of all ages.

Live Music Enjoy the island and hula vibes of Anacapa Ukulele and sway to the tropical steel drum melodies performed by Sunrise Music.

Mermaid Poster Coloring Unleash your creativity with Lee’s Activity Workshop with this fun poster coloring experience.

Mermaid Slime Station Create gooey, ocean-inspired fun with Rok N Slime. Make and customize the perfect slime with scents, colors, a variety of slime charms and more with premium glues and clays, skin safe fragrances and watercolor dyes. Recommended for ages 6 and up.

Junior Explorers Sensory Bin Hands-on, touch-and-feel play for children with a sea-themed exploration.

On March 8 the following special activities will also be available.

Pirate Ship Play Experience Climb aboard for adventure on a play structure pirate ship located on the lawn.

Live Chalk Art Creations Watch mermaids come to life in artwork on the pavement crafted by talented chalk artists.

Crafts by Las Posas Children’s Center Children can get creative with a variety of free ocean-themed crafts.

Surfrider Foundation Booth

The Surfrider Foundation is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, waves and beaches, for all people. Visit this nonprofit’s booth to learn more about ocean conservation.

On March 22 the following special activities will also be available.

Craft a Mermaid Bracelet Choose custom charms and bracelets at this do-it-yourself bracelet-making station.

Crafts by Lakeshore Learning Fun, free hands-on activities for children courtesy of the Lakeshore Learning Center.

Live Ice Sculpting Watch an ocean ice sculpture take shape along the promenade as a professional ice sculptor creates a showpiece.

Surfer’s Knoll Beach

1583 Spinnaker Drive

If you arrive early for Mermaid Month at Ventura Harbor Village, spend a few moments at Surfer’s Knoll Beah directly across the street.

With its views of the coastline and the Channel Islands, relax, indulge, play, refresh and explore. The beach offers a small parking lot and public restroom. It features a surf break at the mouth of the Santa Clara River. For evening strolls on the beach enjoy the sunset views over the Pacific Ocean.

Ventura offers a variety of free beaches to enjoy during Mermaid Month, including Harbor Cove Beach and South Beach.