Michael Cruz | Myths About DEI

The recent letter dismissing diversity, equity and inclusion as mere “virtue signaling” reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of professional standards and the reality of opportunity in America.

First, let’s address the strawman argument about airline pilots and surgeons. The suggestion that DEI compromises standards is not only misleading but also absurd. The aviation and medical fields maintain some of the most stringent, objective qualification processes. No one is handed a pilot’s license or a medical degree based on demographics. Airline pilots undergo rigorous FAA testing, thousands of hours of flight experience, and continuous performance evaluations. Surgeons complete years of medical school, grueling residencies, and board certifications. DEI does not change these standards — it ensures that the most qualified individuals, regardless of background, have access to the opportunities necessary to succeed.

Now, let’s talk about meritocracy. The notion that everyone competes on an even playing field is a comforting myth, but reality tells a different story. Meritocracy only functions when people have equal access to education, mentorship and career advancement — something DEI helps address. A diverse workforce brings broader perspectives, fosters innovation, and reflects the communities businesses serve. Studies consistently show that companies with strong DEI initiatives outperform their competitors, demonstrating that diversity isn’t a handout — it’s a competitive advantage.

As for the claim that the “rigid norm” of white, male, Christian and heterosexual privilege no longer exists in 2025, let’s be real. While progress has been made, systemic barriers persist. Denying this reality does not make it disappear.

Finally, invoking Donald Trump and Kamala Harris as proof of DEI’s failure is a weak argument. Political appointments are based on a variety of factors, including policy positions, electability and experience. The vice presidency is not a corporate hiring decision, nor a pilot’s cockpit. Equating it to such is disingenuous.

DEI is not about lowering standards — it’s about ensuring that opportunity is not reserved for a select few. If we truly care about merit, then we must also care about equity, because fair competition requires a fair starting line.

Michael Cruz

Canyon Country