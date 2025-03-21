Newhall church to host 8-week grief recovery program

News release

Grief counselor Vicki Edwards is slated to lead an eight-week group grief and loss recovery program at First Presbyterian Church April 6 through June 8.

The classes will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

“I am doing this as a gift for the community,” Edwards said in a news release. “Grief is the normal and natural human response to the loss of a loved one.”

The classes will be held in the church’s Fellowship Hall. The church is located at 24317 N. Newhall Ave., Newhall.

Prior to the classes starting, there will be an informational session on Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The information session is not mandatory to participate in the eight-week program, but Edwards recommends it. Those who cannot attend the information session are asked to contact the group facilitator before the program begins.

Edwards said the class is designed to help people go through grief easier and recover quicker. The eight-week course will focus on the step-by-step Grief Recovery Method.

The cost of the program is $40 per person for books and materials. For additional information or to contact a group facilitator, contact First Presbyterian Church, Newhall, at 661-259-0555.