Patrick Lee Gipson | How to Embolden California Criminals

Step 1: Remove consequences! Why make them work for their loot when they can simply waltz into a store, fill up a cart, and strut out like they just won “Supermarket Sweep”? Bonus points if security is legally prohibited from intervening, ensuring that the only real punishment they face is a mild cardio workout. Meanwhile, law-abiding citizens can enjoy the thrill of watching crime in real time — because let’s be honest, catching criminals on camera is practically a new Olympic sport in the Golden State.

Step 2: Punish those who dare to defend themselves! If someone breaks into your home at 2 a.m., remember: You must first assess their childhood trauma before reacting. Any attempt to protect your family could result in you being charged, while the intruder gets free housing, free meals and a heartfelt apology from your local city council. After all, it’s not their fault — they were simply redistributing your wealth! So why resist? Just leave your doors unlocked, set up a snack station, and let California’s justice system do what it does best — reward bad behavior!

And don’t even think about calling 911 too quickly! You might be asked if the intruder is simply experiencing a moment of desperation and whether they really pose a threat, or if you’re overreacting. After all, shouldn’t you consider offering them a job instead? Maybe they just need a safe space and a warm meal while they ransack your house. If you’re lucky, you might even get a heartfelt note thanking you for your generosity — right before your insurance company tells you your claim is denied for “lack of forced entry.” Tell me when I’m getting too close to the truth.

Step 3: Make sure to elect pro-criminal legislators. Having an elected official back your every play makes it that much better.

California’s Legislature is at it again with Assembly Bill 1333, a policy that will embolden criminals while stripping law-abiding citizens of their fundamental right to self-defense. This bill isn’t just misguided — it’s a direct attack on public safety, forcing residents to comply with a system that places criminal interests above those of responsible Californians. While politicians push their radical agendas from behind gated communities, everyday citizens are left vulnerable, watching their neighborhoods deteriorate under rising crime rates. Your home should be your safe haven, not a target for criminals who face little to no consequences for their actions.

Do you remember Proposition 36, the so-called criminal justice reform measure that California voters passed under the assumption that it would lead to meaningful improvements in public safety? Did it actually make a difference? If you ask Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto, the answer is clear. In a recent post, she stated:

“This is correct. I too expected 0% crime in L.A. after my good friend @NathanHochmanDA got elected. I’m afraid me and my fellow centrists will have to go further to the right.”

Even local government officials are admitting that crime has not been curbed. Los Angeles and the surrounding areas remain hotspots for lawlessness, with criminals growing more brazen each day. Home invasions, carjackings, retail theft and violent assaults have skyrocketed, and yet, Sacramento continues to double down on policies that reduce accountability for offenders. The justice system is failing those it was meant to protect: law-abiding citizens.

Are We Safer Under New Leadership?

With rising public concern, voters in Los Angeles County elected Nathan Hochman as district attorney, hoping for a hard reset on crime policies. But the reality has yet to match the expectation. Did crime suddenly drop overnight? Are we seeing fewer smash-and-grab robberies, gang activity, or assaults? The answer is a resounding NO.

Criminals continue to operate without fear of serious repercussions. Why? Because Sacramento’s soft-on-crime agenda has built a system where offenders are rarely held accountable. Hochman’s administration has inherited a broken system, where previous policies have made it nearly impossible to enforce real justice. Meanwhile, everyday residents are left wondering: Is my home really safe? Can I still protect my family?

California’s Legislature has played a direct role in fueling this crisis. The same lawmakers who defunded the police are now reluctantly acknowledging that their policies have backfired. But instead of reinstating strong law enforcement measures, they continue to undermine public safety.

Take AB 1333—a dangerous step in the wrong direction. This bill is nothing short of an open border policy for criminals, forcing communities to accept lawlessness as the new normal. Rather than prioritizing law-abiding citizens, California politicians are actively working to weaken self-defense rights.

But don’t take my word for it — look at the evidence: Rampant theft and organized retail crime continue to force major retailers out of California. Home invasion robberies are increasing, with criminals becoming more aggressive, knowing they face minimal consequences. L.A. Police Department response times are slower than ever due to understaffing and lack of resources. Repeat offenders walk free, only to commit new crimes within days.

This isn’t speculation — it’s reality. Are we really getting the justice we deserve?

What about the Castle Doctrine? The Castle Doctrine has long stood as a pillar of American law, affirming the right of individuals to defend their homes against unlawful intruders. However, under the current trajectory of California lawmaking, this fundamental right is under siege. Do we really have the ability to protect our families, or are we expected to sit back and become victims?

Fortunately, Assemblyman Rick Zbur, D-Hollywood, has retracted his initial bill, which attempted to further restrict self-defense laws in California. While this may seem like a small victory, we must remain vigilant — lawmakers will continue to push anti-self-defense measures until Californians take a stand.

The solution to rising crime starts at the top. Sacramento must be held accountable for the policies that have created this mess. We must demand laws that protect citizens, not criminals

Support legislation that upholds the right to self-defense. Demand accountability from elected officials. Vote for leaders who prioritize law and order over political ideology.

The time to act is now. Our communities cannot afford to wait for politicians to come to their senses. If we don’t take a stand, who will?

Patrick Lee Gipson is a Santa Clarita resident and former deputy sheriff. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.