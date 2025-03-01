Rob Kerchner | Sounds Like Hypocrisy

Blog

Letters to the Editor
It’s pretty stunning that some Americans are more upset over Donald Trump saving taxpayer dollars than upset over Joe Biden wasting them. And it’s pretty stunning that some Americans are more upset about Trump enforcing immigration law than upset at Biden not enforcing it. But the most stunning part is these same Americans were pretending until about five minutes ago that they supported democracy. 

Our president is doing exactly what he said he would do, and was elected to do, and he’s doing it with complete transparency. They just can’t stand it.

Rob Kerchner 

Santa Clarita

