West Ranch boys’ golf takes first Foothill League match 

The West Ranch Wildcats boys’ golf team started off the Foothill League season with a 20-stroke victory last week at The Oaks Club at Valencia as the Wildcats look to defend their title.

West Ranch’s Tyler Sonnenberg led all golfers with a 71, which is 1-under par at The Oaks. The No. 1 golfer for West Ranch, William Kei, shot a 72.

The top four golfers were all from West Ranch. Matthew Shimizu shot a 75 and Kai Willen shot a 76, to the delight of West Ranch head coach Jeff Holen.

“When we have our No. 1 and No. 2 come in with 72 and 71, respectively, it is a good feeling,” Holen wrote in an email. “Thus far this season, our No. 5 and No. 6 spots have been kind of shaky, so when Matthew Shimizu comes in with a 75 to drop our team score to 380, it shows we have a good outlook for the coming season and CIF play.”

Saugus’ Deagan Humphrey tees off during the first boys’ golf Foothill League match of the season at The Oaks Club at Valencia on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Valencia came in second with a team score of 400, followed by Saugus (444) and then Golden Valley (460). Hart was just behind in fourth (466), with Castaic (500) and Canyon (535) bringing up the rear.

The first league match of the season was slated for the week prior, but Knollwood Country Club was doing course maintenance that day, and the match has been rescheduled for April 29.

Hart senior Kai Miyata, the 2023 Foothill League MVP, shot a 77 last week and came in fifth, tied with Valencia’s Dane Jorgensen and just ahead of Valencia’s Aiden Chroman (77).

West Ranch’s Tyler Sonnenberg tees off during the first boys’ golf Foothill League match of the season at The Oaks Club at Valencia on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Castaic’s Noah Solomon and Valencia’s Andrew Ponce both shot 82s to round out the top 10.

“From a team standpoint, I’m very pleased with how the boys played,” Valencia head coach Robert Waters wrote in an email. “The Oaks is a very challenging course and we played it well. We’re stoked to get back out there again to improve on our overall scores.”

The second league match is slated for Tuesday, back at The Oaks.

“It is always such a treat for the boys to play The Oaks Club,” Waters wrote. “They do an amazing job supporting the local high school golf teams here in the Santa Clarita Valley. The course was in spectacular shape and accommodations given to us are extremely appreciated. Each season, it is the highlight location for the players in this valley.”

Valencia’s Aiden Chroman tees off during the first boys’ golf Foothill League match of the season at The Oaks Club at Valencia on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Saugus didn’t have any golfers break the top 10, but head coach Kevin Miner saw three Centurions break 90 and a couple more finish just above that mark.

Freshman Aiden Lee and junior Deagan Humphrey both led the Centurions with scores of 86. Dallas Segal, last year’s MVP at the junior varsity level, shot an 89 for Saugus while freshman Ben Momary shot a 91.

“They were not real happy because they’ve been shooting some of the better scores all year long,” Miner said in a phone interview of his two freshmen. “I’m excited for those guys. The sky’s the limit for what they are capable of.”

Hart’s Kai Miyata tees off during the first boys’ golf Foothill League match of the season at The Oaks Club at Valencia on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Miner added that the goal was for every golfer to shoot between 84 and 86, and while that didn’t exactly happen, he was still pleased with the final score and feels that the Centurions can continue to compete for third place moving forward.

“It’ll be a battle for third place,” Miner said. “I’m not sure if we can catch Valencia, but if all of our guys are on, then we can shoot pretty low.”