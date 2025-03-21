West Ranch FIDM Fashion Club to host student-led fashion show March 30 

West Ranch High School’s FIDM Fashion Club is hosting a student-led fashion show with designs made by four West Ranch students and modeled by students from various high schools throughout the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The event is scheduled 6 p.m. March 30 at the West Ranch gym.

The show is open to the public and tickets will be $5.

All proceeds of the show go directly back to the Fashion Club for fabrics, rentals and sewing materials, said Sofia Isabel Yuvienco, co-president of the club.

The designers who are participating in the show have been working on designs since the beginning of the school year, according to Yuvienco.