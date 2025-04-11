Anna Meeks | Hands Off, Indeed

This past weekend our Rep. George Whitesides, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, and others staged a “Hands Off” protest outside City Hall and over the freeway overpass to set forth their disagreement with eliminating government waste and fraud.

I fully support their right to free speech and am glad they take such a public stance against common sense and accountability so we can make sure NEVER to vote for them, ever again.

We are currently at a critical juncture with a national debt of $36.5 trillion, increasing by $2 trillion each year. This is a critical issue, and most experts are warning us that we have relatively few years left to take decisive action before America faces a financial crisis that would have catastrophic consequences for our country and the world.

Amid all their protests, the burning of Teslas, and their petulant vitriol, one crucial element is glaringly missing from the Democrats: any plan to cut government spending and get our budget balanced.

We finally have leaders in President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk who are courageous enough to focus on sustainable spending practices that are critical to avoid risking our economic future and that of our children and grandchildren. Time is of the essence.

So, to borrow your slogan … “Hands Off”:

Hands off my tax dollars, which were not intended for your pet projects and the corrupt, virtue-signaling socialists who spew the garbage you all take as gospel. It’s not a slush fund and a money laundering operation through left-wing non-government organizations to make politicians rich.

Hands off our children at school. Teach them the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic. They are not there to be indoctrinated into your Marxist ideologies.

Hands off trying to force American women and girls to compete against biological men.

Hands off all the property you destroy in the name of whatever cause you’re supporting in any given week. Other people’s vehicles are not yours to destroy.

Hands off our college campuses. Decent kids are there to learn. Free speech is protected. Violence, intimidation and taking over buildings are not. By the way, if your cause is so just, take off the masks and show yourself.

Hands off our president, who was duly elected to clean up the mess y’all created.

Hands off to all the federal district judges: Your power does not supersede the executive branch. And, stop using lawfare by going after your political opponents.

Hands off our Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, who are taking violent gang bangers out of our country and forcing people who want to come here to do so legally.

Hands off from imposing your Marxist views of critical race theory and the methods you’ve used to implement them through diversity, equity and inclusion. Most Americans are compassionate individuals who believe in judging people based on their character and their merit rather than the color of their skin.

These principles are what the vast majority of Americans voted for.

But please, continue to demonstrate over fraud, waste and abuse. Your popularity rating is at 21% nationally today as I write this. Do us all a favor and keep going, until you reach 0%.

Anna Meeks

Valencia