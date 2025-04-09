Buffalo Bill and ‘Songs from the Saddle’ coming to Newhall 

News release

As part of the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, two ticketed shows are coming to Old Town Newhall April 10-12.

“Cody: An Evening with Buffalo Bill” is a one-man show that brings legendary frontiersman Buffalo Bill Cody to life on stage. Portrayed by actor and historian Peter Sherayko, the show dives into the life of one of the most colorful — and controversial — figures of the American West.

“Songs from the Saddle” is a celebration of the music and poetry that define the spirit of the American West. Presented by the International Western Music Association, California Chapter, this intimate concert will showcase six performers who bring both contemporary and classic Western and cowboy songs to life.

“Cody: An Evening with Buffalo Bill” is scheduled 8-9:30 p.m. April 10, 11 and 12. Tickets are $18.

“Songs from the Saddle” is scheduled 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 13. Tickets are $20.

Both shows are at The Main, 24266 Main St. For more information, visit atthemain.org.