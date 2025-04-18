Christopher Lucero | Entertained for Different Reasons

I found common ground with another Saugus resident, Jim Scott, on April 12. His letter to the editor praised The Signal’s letters and opinion page for its entertainment value. I truly agree, but less perhaps for the reasons he expresses.

To wit: there was a column by Neil Fitzgerald appearing on the same day, assailing “California” and “Democrats” for high prices.

He stated: “A Five Guys meal costs 15% more in California than in Arizona — 14.5% more than in Utah — even though California is fourth in national cattle numbers.”

Neil proposed a broad indictment with a rudiment of substantive evidence based in a single cost dimension. That is hackery.

Luckily, it is entertaining hackery, useful for its comedic content.

He wants to “Make California great again”? Gosh, people make choices all the time. I know at least a couple regulars here in the funny pages who are naturalized U.S. citizens and choose to live here, not in Arizona or Arkansas or Mississippi.

Their choice speaks for itself. The thrift they achieve here speaks for itself. If it does not, then why do they remain? Are they hoping to achieve maximal suffering?

I propose: It is because Republicans find it relatively easier to live in a Democrat-controlled state (no dummies, they). As much as they complain about the costs of luxurious public accommodation here, they do in fact enjoy the well-provisioned public spaces, clean air and liberal policies and laxity that lets them run freer than a less generous place would.

A friend who moved to Texas states how noticeable it is that you must pay for every joy there. There is no public happiness that is not monetized.

The most glaring reasons for the costs underpinning the burger price here is commercial space and real estate costs. They are as a central causative factor in the cost of living here. All property owners are happy to have valuable property. Hooray, capitalism!

Comparing California to Arizona is nonsense on that measure alone.

Why stop at Arizona, though, Neil? Heck, why not compare the cost of a Five Guys burger here in California to the cost of one in Honduras? I have a friend who recently completed a Panama to USA motorcycle tour who let us know the very inexpensive meals of comparable quality that he enjoyed during his tour.

I have reviewed many “Right Here, Right Now” economic faults over time, so Neil is not alone. I suggest he and each RHRN columnist begin with an education in economic analysis. It would decrease the comedic entertainment value but increase the value in economic analysis.

Christopher Lucero

Saugus