COC Foundation to host 3-on-3 basketball fundraiser 

News release  

The College of the Canyons Foundation is scheduled to host its third annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 27, in the college’s West P.E. gymnasium, on the Valencia campus. 

Event check-in and breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. on tournament day, with a scheduled 9 a.m. start time. 

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will directly support the COC Foundation in its mission to assist students and the college community. 

Tournament sponsorship opportunities begin at $25 for a single player or $75 for a team of three players. Additional sponsorship levels are available. 

Sponsors that want to opt out of playing can still show their support by sponsoring a COC student team for $75. 

This year’s tournament is being chaired by COC Foundation member Taylor Kellstrom. 

To register for this year’s event and/or purchase a sponsorship package, visit COCfoundation.com or call 661-362-3434. 

