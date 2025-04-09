COC Foundation to host 3-on-3 basketball fundraiser 

News release

The College of the Canyons Foundation is scheduled to host its third annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 27, in the college’s West P.E. gymnasium, on the Valencia campus.

Event check-in and breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. on tournament day, with a scheduled 9 a.m. start time.

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will directly support the COC Foundation in its mission to assist students and the college community.

Tournament sponsorship opportunities begin at $25 for a single player or $75 for a team of three players. Additional sponsorship levels are available.

Sponsors that want to opt out of playing can still show their support by sponsoring a COC student team for $75.

This year’s tournament is being chaired by COC Foundation member Taylor Kellstrom.

To register for this year’s event and/or purchase a sponsorship package, visit COCfoundation.com or call 661-362-3434.