David Berke | An Attack on the Constitution

I read Denise Lite’s column (March 29) with some amazement. She tries to use improving the climate as (a reason for) her support for Elon Musk. While I do agree that any destruction is wrong and counter-productive, she is using that as her basis to attack liberals.

As an attorney, she is sworn to uphold the Constitution. Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is illegal. It is not authorized by Congress. Everything he is doing to the federal workforce and executive agencies is against the Constitution. Why did you not mention that?

Further, Bill Clinton/Al Gore cut the federal workforce and agencies by working with Congress, which is constitutional. You need to go back and read the Constitution that you swore to uphold. Otherwise you are supporting the attack on the Constitution and democracy.

David Berke

Valencia