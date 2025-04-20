Finding the Right Summer Camp

By Georgia Del Favero

There are more than 20,000 summer camps in the United States, each one of them with its own unique benefits, challenges and quirks. From day to sleep-away, specialty to broad-based, short-term to all-summer-long, camps come in all shapes and sizes. With the sheer number of options available, how can a parent choose the right camp for their child?

For more than 20 years, I’ve spent time as a camper, a counselor and now camp owner at Camp Birchwood for Girls in Northern Minnesota, and I’ve got to tell you: a perfect fit is out there. You’ve just got to know what you’re looking for. As you’re searching for the right camp, here are five things to keep in mind:

Think through what you’re hoping to provide for your child What intended outcomes are you hoping for? Are you focused on cultivating hard skills, like a sport, theater or STEM? Or are you more interested in softer skills like character development, working with others or making friends in a new place? Are you looking for short-term benefits, like perfecting their backhand serve or gaining independence? Or are you seeking longer-term benefits, like understanding the role discipline plays in success?

Talk to the camp directors This is your child, and the camp you choose can impact them for the rest of their lives. If you’re interested in a camp, call the owners and ask them questions that are important to you regarding camp. What does your gut tell you? Did you connect? Or does anything feel off? Can you envision these people being role models for your child? See if they’ll let you chat with camp families as well or maybe you want a tour to see for yourself. A good director will give you honest answers, and help you determine whether their camp is the right fit or help steer you to one that is. Find the camp that fits your family, even if it isn’t the camp everyone else is choosing.

Research the camp’s reputation The most powerful endorsement of a camp is through word of mouth: hearing positive reviews about a camp from people you know and trust. But you can also find out quite a lot online. Is the camp licensed by the state it’s in? State licensure is a non-biased process and covers important safety standards. Is it a legacy camp? Do multiple generations keep coming back year after year? How long has the camp been around — how many owner transitions have happened?

Ask about the camp’s infrastructure and staff Will your child be joining a tight-knit community? Or would they just be a face in the crowd? Ask about camper and staff retention rates as these are great indicators of overall camp quality and safety of programs. Staffing ratios can tell you a lot. Is there a good ratio of staffers to kids? What kind of experience do the counselors have — and do they return year after year? One red flag to consider is if a camp includes Counselors in Training (CITs) in their totals to beef up their ratios. Do the facilities seem safe and in good repair? That could be a good indicator that the directors are investing back into their facilities and equipment to deliver quality programming.

Understand the price Costs can vary significantly between day camps and overnight camps, but regardless of which you choose, is the tuition all inclusive? Are there any additional fees for special activities? How about administrative costs or travel fees? Some camps will require you to use third parties that provide services to streamline your child’s experience and help keep them safe. For example, they might use a company to assist with travel needs or to pre-package your child’s medications for each day and dose while they are at camp. These things cost additional money — ask up front what kind of services may cost extra that are not paid to the camp. Take a look at the camp’s refund policy, as well. We’ve all heard “satisfaction guaranteed or your money back,” but it doesn’t generally work that way in the camp industry. In fact, many of the most reputable institutions offer no refund, from the moment you enroll. Understand their policy before you commit.

Ultimately, selecting a camp is about finding the right fit for your child. Camp is an investment in your child’s development. Camp can (and should!) be fun, memorable, and impactful. Picking the right summer camp for your child is picking a partner in your child’s upbringing, so choose a camp that aligns with your goals, values, and priorities. The right camp can provide an incredible experience for your children — and help them build skills and friendships — that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.