Foothill League softball roundup: Canyon, West Ranch, Valencia earn blowout wins 

All three Foothill League softball games on Tuesday ended in blowout victories.

Castaic, Valencia and West Ranch all won by 10 or more runs, headlined by Canyon senior Jessica Carr’s fourth consecutive shutout as the Cowboys took down Castaic at home.

Saugus, leader of the Foothill League at 5-0, had its league bye on Tuesday and will look to stay undefeated through the first half of the league campaign on Thursday when the Centurions travel to Castaic.

The other two games on Thursday feature West Ranch hosting Golden Valley and Hart hosting Canyon.

Here’s what happened in Tuesday’s Foothill League softball action:

Canyon 10, Castaic 0: Carr struck out seven and allowed just one hit over six innings to help the Canyon Cowboys (7-7, 3-2) to a 10-0 victory over the Castaic Coyotes (7-7, 1-3).

Amber Phillips, Brooke Phillips and Carr each had two hits, including a triple for Brooke Phillips, who also drove in two runs. Karina Montero also added a triple.

Carr drove in two runs as well, as did Isabella Heasley.

Valencia 19, Golden Valley 2: The Valencia Vikings (8-4, 4-2) had six players record multiple hits in Tuesday’s 19-0 road win at Golden Valley (4-8, 0-5).

Carly Kearns, Riley Josett, Kiera Rand and Sydney Bolder each had three hits, while Victoria Tejeda and Samantha Ross each had two.

Bolder had a double, drove in four runs and scored four times. Rand, Tejeda and Jensen each drove in three runs. Tejeda and Josett also scored four times each.

Kearns struck out seven over four one-hit innings before handing the ball off to Rand for the final inning in the circle.

West Ranch 13, Hart 2: The West Ranch Wildcats (5-12, 2-2) scored six early runs on their way to a 13-2 home win over Hart (5-11, 2-3).

Torrey Price hit a home run, scored three times and had three RBIs. Naomi Stoll, Isabella Swanson, Gretchen Roen and Payton Borland each had a double.

Swanson had two RBIs, while Roen and Stoll each scored twice.

Roen struck out three and allowed three hits over six innings to pick up the win for West Ranch.