Friends of the library to host western author event 

News release

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is hosting author J.R. Sanders for a free special event on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St.

Sanders, a historian and author of western fiction, will discuss his newest novel, “A Killing Way,” a historical detective story featuring private eye Nate Ross. Set in the early 20th-century West, the novel blends mystery, action and historical figures like silent film legend William S. Hart.

Following Sanders’ talk, local historian and author Bill West will present on the legacy of William S. Hart Park, diving into the park’s history and its significance to Santa Clarita’s Western heritage. West is the author of “Images of America: William S. Hart Park” and an expert on the park’s rich past and bright future in our community, according to a news release from the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library.

“This event is a perfect way to bring together book lovers, history buffs, and western enthusiasts as we gear up for the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival,” Tyger White, president of the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library, said in the release. “J.R. Sanders’ historical mysteries are always a crowd favorite, and Bill West’s presentation will provide an incredible local history tie-in.”

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the authors, purchase books and get them signed.