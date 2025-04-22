George Whitesides | Honoring Veterans Is Our Responsibility

In the halls of Congress and across California’s 27th District, I never take for granted that I serve an incredible community of active service members and veterans.

This month, I had the honor of traveling to meet military personnel stationed in Iraq, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates — including service members from right here in California. Hearing their stories, seeing their dedication up close, and understanding the challenges they face reminded me that supporting our military means more than honoring their sacrifice — it means fighting every day to ensure they’re taken care of when they return home.

That commitment starts at home, and it’s why I’ve made veterans’ issues one of my top priorities in Congress.

As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I’m proud to advocate for the active-duty service members at vital installations in our region and overseas, including all those who work at Air Force Plant 42, Edwards Air Force Base, the 412th Test Wing, and Skunk Works. These sites are central to our national defense and economic future, and the men and women who serve there deserve our full support.

Recently, I voted to pass nine bipartisan bills in the House of Representatives that aim to deliver real, tangible support to our veterans and their families. These include legislation that expands access to health care, makes education more affordable, protects against fraud, and ensures that veterans and their families receive the benefits they’ve earned.

One of those bills — the Veteran Fraud Reimbursement Act — makes sure that if a veteran has been defrauded by someone managing their benefits, those funds are restored quickly. If the veteran passes away before that happens, the benefits will go to their dependents. This is common-sense accountability that honors those who served.

The Deliver for Veterans Act covers the shipping costs for specially modified vehicles for veterans with disabilities — an often-overlooked detail that can have a major impact on quality of life. And the Vietnam Veterans Liver Fluke Cancer Study Act mandates research into the long-term health effects of exposure during the Vietnam War, helping us right historical wrongs by making sure those affected finally get answers and care.

That same spirit of respect guided me when I had the opportunity to speak at the Boots on the Ground Alliance’s “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” event. There, I recognized Mr. Mauro Reza as BOGA’s Veteran of the Year, and I offered a long-overdue “welcome home” to those who didn’t receive it when they needed it most.

It’s also been my privilege to lead ceremonies presenting medals and recognition to local veterans and their families, including Walter Anthony Satalino, a proud Navy veteran, and the daughters of William Hoyt Schaeffer, who received their father’s long-overdue medals. Honoring veterans isn’t just about ceremony — it’s about making sure their sacrifices are remembered, respected and repaid.

But while Congress is making progress, there are troubling signs at the federal level with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Plans to cut over 80,000 jobs from the VA — including hundreds from regional medical centers — pose a serious threat to the quality of care veterans receive. These cuts are unacceptable, and I will fight them with everything I have. We should be expanding access to care, not reducing it. Veterans kept their promise to us — it’s time we keep ours to them.

To every veteran in Santa Clarita and throughout our district: thank you for your service. My office is here for you. Whether you need help navigating the VA, securing your benefits, or resolving an issue with a federal agency, we’re ready to step in and help. You served our country — it’s our honor to serve you.

Rep. George Whitesides represents California’s 27th Congressional District and serves on the House Armed Services Committee.