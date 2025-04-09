Helene McElmurray | City Needs to Explain LMD Hike

Having just received the brochure on “Landscape Maintenance District Zone T-44” from the city of Santa Clarita, I find myself puzzled. I’ve lived in Saugus in my home for 30 years. Initially, when L.A. County was responsible for the hillside maintenance behind my home, they kept the hillside well maintained and watered and were seen frequently. Once the city annexed us and took over the maintenance, within a year or so sprinklers would be broken for months, brush was left uncleared and my neighbors and myself had to fight for several years over several pine trees that presented a very high risk to be removed or extremely cut back.

In several calls to the city I was informed that they didn’t have the funds to address issues I raised. I asked if that was the case why was I being assessed every year on my property tax for maintenance that was not being provided? I’ve also seen vegetation medians being ripped up and replaced when there appears to be nothing wrong with them.

So I’m asking why, if the city hasn’t done a reasonable job with the funds I’m already paying, am I going to be asked to pay more? What level of maintenance can be expected with their proposed increased assessment?

Helene McElmurray

Saugus