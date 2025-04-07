HMNH CEO appointed to Hospital Association of Southern California board  

News release

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital President and CEO Kevin Klockenga has joined the board of directors of the Hospital Association of Southern California.

On the HASC board, Klockenga serves as special constituent representative for independent hospitals, ensuring their needs are heard and addressed, according to an HMNH news release.

He will provide strategic guidance to the association’s leadership, helping drive HASC’s mission to represent and empower hospitals to improve health and health care in their communities, the release said.

Klockenga has many years of experience as a health care chief executive. Prior to joining Henry Mayo in March 2023, he served for 10 years as CEO and system executive vice president for Northern California at Providence Saint Joseph Health System. There, he oversaw significant growth in Providence’s services, led successful quality initiatives and helped position Providence for success in population health, the release said.

Earlier, Klockenga led St. Joseph Health – Sonoma County, a two-hospital system, as president and CEO. Prior to that he oversaw operations for two acute care hospitals in Bakersfield.

“I am pleased to serve on the HASC board of directors,” Klockenga said in the release. “It’s important that standalone, independent hospitals have a voice at the table as health care organizations work together to address the considerable challenges facing our industry.”

Klockenga holds a master’s degree in health administration from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and a bachelor’s degree from Illinois Wesleyan University.