Jaci Hoffman | Make Sure All Voices Are Heard

All eligible United States citizens deserve a voice in their government. I am concerned about what will happen to my voice — and millions more — if the SAVE Act passes.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, also known as the SAVE Act, would require proof of citizenship, likely a passport or birth certificate, to register to vote for federal elections. This bill is scheduled for a vote in Congress (this week).

What worries me is this bill’s potential to alienate millions of voters for no valid reason. Let’s review some facts:

• 18 million people registered to vote online or through the mail in 2022, according to the Campaign Legal Center. Under the SAVE Act, these opportunities would likely be eradicated.

• Non-citizens do not vote. If you were residing here illegally, would you risk your life to vote unlawfully? Of the 42 jurisdictions reviewed by the Brennan Center for Justice in 2016, an “estimated 30 suspected non-citizen voting incidents were referred for further investigation.” That amounts to 0.0001277% of 23.5 million votes in the jurisdictions reviewed. Addressing such a trivial issue with a sweeping bill like the SAVE Act is akin to performing surgery to mend a paper cut! It does not make sense.

Instead, we should focus on expanding voting, especially for historically marginalized populations. While a 2022 investigation by The Center for Public Integrity uncovered unfair voting policies in all states, it was especially troublesome in 26 states. The report noted, “access to voting and political representation was less equal between the 2020 presidential election and 2022 midterms, targeting people of color and younger voters in particular.” Look at the stark differences between California and Arkansas. In California, we have multiple days to vote in person, and everyone receives a mail-in ballot. You can register to vote and then vote the same day. In Arkansas, you have to register 30 days or more before an election, there is no online registration, and you need an “excuse” to vote by mail, according to requirements listed in March 2024 on USAFacts.

Why is it getting more challenging to hear everyone’s voices?

Under the SAVE Act, I am among the estimated eight out of 10 women who have changed their name. I do not have the papers to prove my changes, as one occurred in childhood. Other segments of our population — including rural residents, low-income earners, and seniors — would face hurdles in accessing the proper documents or traveling to the municipalities to share records. The process could shut out droves of voters. How would it affect your family, friends and neighbors?

Please ask your congressional representatives today to (vote against) the SAVE Act. You can find them through www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative and www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm.

With Congress set to vote (this week), urgency is key. Please help ensure all voices — including yours and mine — will be heard.

Jaci Hoffman

Saugus