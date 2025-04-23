Larry Moore | Call Me Crazy, But …

Call me crazy, but I think I have come up with, what could be, one of the greatest fundraisers ever.

Hear me out. You remember Farm Aid and “We Are the World”? They raised millions of dollars for worthy causes. Nobody could argue with their philanthropic worthiness. The beneficiary of my proposed fundraiser would be research and care for pediatric cancer. It is a cause near and dear to my heart, having lost my 11-year-old grandson, Charlie, to brain cancer. St. Jude’s in Memphis and the Louise Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford University are two shining stars in treatment of pediatric cancer.

My proposal is a steel cage wrestling match, WWE–style, between Marjorie “The Georgia Bulldog” Taylor Greene and Jasmine “The Texas Terror” Crockett. These two members of the House of Representatives are both known to be “loose cannons,” ready to attack the opposing party with sharp, inflammatory rhetoric. Indeed, they both seem, at times, ready to jump out of their chairs and become combative.

Let’s give them that chance. They would have to agree, of course, but any publicity is good publicity. Dana White of UFC could be the promoter. Genius. Hulk Hogan and Adam Schiff could be the referees, which would draw interest from both sides of the aisle. Three 3-minute rounds. No leaving the ring.

By now you are probably saying, “This is undignified. Members of Congress don’t resort to violence to settle their differences.” Believe me, this event would be every bit as dignified as Nancy Pelosi tearing up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech or Rep. Al Green shaking his cane threateningly at President Trump or Democrats dropping “F Bombs” at their anti-Trump rallies.

As for the violence, WWE matches are rarely violent. They are carefully scripted and it’s more about the hype, with which they would have no problem.

This grudge match would have the potential to eclipse all other pay-per-view events. Jake Paul/Mike Tyson would pale in comparison.

I would pay to watch this and I know one president who would be sitting in the front row.

Larry Moore

Valencia