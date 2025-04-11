Laurene Weste | Where the West Comes to Life: 29th Annual Cowboy Festival 

The unmistakable sights, sounds and flavors of the Old West are making their way back to William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Ave.), and you do not have to wait long. That’s right, the 29th Annual free Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back this weekend, ready to transport you, as well as visitors from across the country to a time of spirited adventure, Western tradition and frontier fun.

The Cowboy Festival is a celebration of Santa Clarita’s deep-rooted, Western heritage and a tribute to the enduring spirit of the Wild West. Whether you’re drawn to cowboy storytelling, the rhythm and sounds of country and folk music or the mouthwatering aroma of authentic Dutch oven peach cobbler cooked outdoors, we have something for everyone here at Hart Park.

The excitement and entertainment begins before the big weekend with a series of pre-festival events designed to get you into the cowboy spirit. Tonight, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at The Main in Old Town Newhall (24266 Main St.), come and step back into time with “Cody: An Evening with Buffalo Bill,” a one-man show about the life and times of Buffalo Bill Cody.

Actor and historian Peter Sherayko will bring to life one of the most colorful and controversial figures of the American West in this captivating performance. From being a renowned buffalo hunter and scout for the American military, Cody went on to be a living legend of Western folklore. If you can’t make it tonight, Buffalo Bill Cody will be back at The Main on Friday and Saturday from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

On Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., immerse yourself in history at the Rancho Camulos Museum (5164 East Telegraph Road), a 40-acre National Historic Landmark that offers a glimpse into early Californio ranch life. The setting, which inspired the 1884 novel, “Ramona,” and the 1910 film adaptation, will host a very special Californio Fiesta complete with an authentic Vaquero buffet, an intimate performance and historic costumed docent-led tours.

Later that evening, join us at the beautiful Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts (24607 Walnut St.) at Cowboy Family Night from 7 to 8:30 p.m.. You’re sure to enjoy this family-friendly experience featuring these toe-tapping Western tunes from the award-winning Kristyn Harris Trio, along with yodeling and comedic antics from Sourdough Slim and his sidekick Robert Armstrong.

You’re now ready for a weekend full of cowboy fun. The Cowboy Festival will kick off on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at William S. Hart Park, the perfect location to take you back in time to the Wild West. The moment you arrive, you’ll find yourself surrounded by cowboys and cowgirls dressed head to toe in authentic Western apparel, trick roper Dave Thornbury who’s ready to lasso you up for a memorable photo and artisans showcasing their unique, handcrafted goods.

You can visit Wishbone McCray and Manflo Jones, two blacksmiths pulled right from the Old West who will stamp your name on a horseshoe, ride a mechanical bull and even pan for gold. Stop for a chat with The New Buffalo Soldiers, who bring their beautiful horses, tell their stories and share the contributions of Black men on the American Western frontier.

Throughout the day, keep an eye on the stage lineup schedule and make your way over to The Mane Stage, Whistle Stop Stage and Hart Hall for live performances featuring the best in country, folk and bluegrass music, and don’t forget to visit the vendors in Sutler’s Row who offer cowboy hats, period clothing, boots, Western crafts and one-of-a-kind home décor.

Well, no Cowboy Festival experience is complete without indulging in really delicious food. Come hungry for tasty favorites like authentic barbecue and be sure to grab a big helping of the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s famous Dutch oven peach cobbler. Just follow the sweet, irresistible aroma that will have you coming back for more!

The Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is more than just a weekend event. It is a journey into our past that pays tribute to the Western way of life that makes our city so unique. Whether you’re a longtime attendee or a first-time visitor, this is an opportunity to create unforgettable memories and honor a legacy that continues to live and thrive in Santa Clarita. For all the information about the 29th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, including the stage lineup, things to do, VIP tickets and more, visit CowboyFestival.org.

I look forward to seeing all of you at William S. Hart Park. After all, we are all cowboys and cowgirls at heart!

Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].