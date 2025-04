When did Orchard Village Road become a raceway?

Our backyard faces that street, and every day (and frequently at night) without fail we hear the same thing: loud sportscar-like engines roaring up or down from Lyons Avenue at high speed. The other day a racing driver sailed past me and through a red light at the Mill Valley Road intersection at easily 70 mph.

Is it perhaps time to conduct a speed patrol to discourage this reckless behavior?

Lawrence Nikolai

Valencia