Lois Eisenberg | Thanks for Social Security Column

This letter is to thank Rep. George Whitesides for the March 25 column, “Defending Social Security for Our Community.”

Rep. Whitesides wrote a very moving and profound column in regards to Social Security funding. It would behoove one and all to read all the stats and information who are benefiting from Social Security in our area.

As Rep. Whitesides wrote, “Social Security is a promise to the American people,” so they can live with dignity and without fear of losing an income, which will sustain them for their essential needs, especially in their retirement years. These people have earned their benefits by paying their fair share of money for years into the Social Security fund.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia