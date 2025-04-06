National Library Week is April 6-12 

National Library Week is an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.

The week includes several “celebration days” recognizing library workers and a call to action to support your local library.

Monday, April 7 Right to Read Day, a day for readers, advocates and library lovers to take action to protect, defend and celebrate the right to read. See the list of Top Ten Most Challenged Books of 2023 at www.ala.org.

Thursday, April 10 Take Action for Libraries Day, a day to rally advocates to support libraries.

Santa Clarita Library

Info www.santaclaritalibrary.com

On July 1, 2011, the city of Santa Clarita officially opened its doors to the Santa Clarita Public Library.

The Santa Clarita Library is comprised of three branches:

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita 91351

(661) 259-0750

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St., Newhall 91321

(661) 259-0750

Valencia Library

23743 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia 91355

(661) 259-0750

Library hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

City Librarian Gina Roberson, said libraries everywhere are an amazing resource for all communities.

“It is a privilege to work in a community that values libraries like the city of Santa Clarita does,” she said.

The Santa Clarita Public Library served over 400,000 patron visits during the 2023-2024 fiscal year, marking a seven percent increase in visits while also doubling program attendance. Across the three branches, the Santa Clarita Library expanded program offerings by 47 percent.

Cathy Dougan holds up her trinket dish at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

More Than Just Books

Roberson said libraries are more than books and free events.

“We also have a ton of digital resources that are available through our E-Library,” she said.

The E-Library offers books, audiobooks, online magazines, newspapers, online digital research databases and Help Now. Help Now allows all library card holders to access tutoring session with live tutors.

“You can log into it with your library card and get help with reading, math, writing, career preparedness and resume feedback and it is all free and you can interact with a real person,” Roberson said.

The Santa Clarita Library offered 1,883 programs in the 2023-24 fiscal year which includes programs for early learning, children, young adults, adults and general interest.

More than 900,000 physical items (books, DVDs, etc.) were circulated with an additional 287,000 items circulated online including e-books, audiobooks, music, videos and more.

From left: Liam Fernandez, 10, Lia Maldonado, and Luana Fernandez, 7, spend time with nine year old Hazel, a golden doodle at the Jo Anne Darcy Library’s Read to a Dog event on March 27, 2025 in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Library Programs

Santa Clarita Library offers a host of programs for all ages.

“We strive to do programs that create community,” Roberson said. “Especially teen programs that bridge areas of the city and unite teens with similar interests.”

Roberson said adult programs are also designed to help people find community. Programs like “Sit and Stitch,” where people can gather to learn how to crochet or knit, or bring their own projects to work on, to “Books and Brews,” where a book discussion is held at a local brewery, have become popular gathering places.

“People are finding their community within Santa Clarita and that is one of our missions, to connect people back to the community they live in,” she said.

Roberson said many upcoming programs will center around music.

“We have a Rhythm and Rhyme program and a drop-in drum program. Those programs are designed to tie in to social and emotional learning which is something we have focused on since the ease of COVID restrictions,” she said. “Much of the programming coming up will be tied to using music to express feelings in a meaningful way. We are excited about these programs because of the access and accessibility of those programs which is always a goal.”

Visit www.santaclaritalibrary.com to view a monthly calendar of programs.

Library Express

The city’s new mobile Library Express will debut Saturday, April 26 at the Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros event at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library.

“It’s a way to bring the library and all its services out into communities,” Roberson said. “Our goal is to make sure that every member of our community has equitable access to our services.”

Library Express will be able to visit parks, preschools, fairs and events.

It will offer book checkouts, computer classes, robotics and arts and crafts programs.

“Our goal is to make more members of the community routine library users,” she said.

How to Get a Library Card

Stop by any branch of the Santa Clarita Library to apply for a library card. Adults, age 18 or older, must present a valid government ID or current school issued photo ID and verification of mailing address for a new library card.

For juveniles to obtain a library card, a parent or responsible guardian must present a valid government ID or current school issued photo ID and verification of mailing address.

Any resident of California is eligible to receive a Santa Clarita Library card said Roberson.

Volunteers

The Friends of the Santa Clarita Library work to support the library with quarterly “bag” of books sales and maintain the Friends of the Library Bookstore. For information visit https://santaclaritafol.com.

Volunteers from the Santa Clarita Volunteers hub have also played an integral part in making the Summer Reading Program a success for over 2,000 program participants.

Volunteers helped with events like Dia de los Niños/Día de los Libros, Teen Fan Fest and Family Literacy Festival, among others.

Volunteers also ensure public spaces and high-touch surfaces were sanitary for library patrons through the Tween Clean-Up projects for students aged 11-14.

To volunteer visit https://santaclaritavolunteers.com. 