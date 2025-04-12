Robert Lamoureux | Why you need a liquid vapor barrier 

Question: Hi Robert: Reading your column, about the gentleman who is going to epoxy his garage floor, prompted me to write. I too would like to apply epoxy to my garage floor, but I have another problem. In addition to cracks in the concrete, my floor has efflorescence caused by moisture. How do I correct that before applying epoxy? Thank you for all your information.

– Jim B.

Answer: Jim, thank you for writing in and being a loyal reader. What you need to do is apply a liquid vapor barrier (same as is used when tile setting on slabs, when moisture issues are present) prior to applying the epoxy system, and that will lock in the moisture and keep it from pushing the system up. Best of luck. BTW, this can be purchased at your big box stores.

