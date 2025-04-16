SCAA Gallery to feature ‘Things with Wings’ 

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is scheduled to showcase the group art show, “Things with Wings,” from April 25 to May 25 at the SCAA Gallery in Newhall, with a free opening reception 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, April 26.

“From bugs to birds to angels and flying pigs, ‘Things with Wings’ will have it all,” 2025 SCAA Gallery Chair and Artist Tobi Beck said in a news release. “Many mediums will be represented, including acrylic, digital photography, encaustic, gouache, mixed media, oil, pastel, watercolor, and more.”

“We have a really amazing evening planned for our opening reception on April 26,” Qiana Tarlow, 2025 SCAA Gallery co-chair and artist, said in the release.

The reception is planned to include entertainment from winged dancers, a butterfly encounter, music by a harpist and on-site art creation by SCAA artist Kristen Baladi.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall. Show hours are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. The gallery is scheduled to be closed Mother’s Day and at 4 p.m. May 3 for a private event. For more information, visit santaclaritaartists.org.