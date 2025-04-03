SCAA to host Pete Morris watercolor demo 

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is inviting the community to a free watercolor demonstration by artist Pete Morris during the association’s April meeting.

The event is scheduled 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, April 21, at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia.

Morris has been painting for 30 years. About 14 years ago he decided to try to sketch or paint every day and has followed through on that to the present. Watercolor sketchbooks have been the starting point and center of his work since 2010. He is perhaps best known for his extensive sketching of people on the Metro trains, which was recorded on a YouTube video entitled “Pete Morris, The Metro Da Vinci.”

He teaches at least five watercolor classes a week at Creative Arts Group in Sierra Madre, on Zoom or at a variety of plein air locations.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.