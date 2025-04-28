SCV boys’ volleyball playoff preview: West Ranch snags fifth seed in Division 2 

The CIF Southern Section released the boys’ volleyball playoff brackets on Friday, putting defending CIF champion West Ranch as the fifth seed in Division 2, and both Valencia and Canyon on the same side of the bracket in Division 3.

The West Ranch Wildcats (30-5, 12-0) stormed through the Foothill League on their way to their eighth league title with a perfect 12-0 record. The Canyon Cowboys (29-8, 10-2) finished second in the league standings, with their only two losses in the league coming at the hands of the Wildcats.

Coming in third place were the Valencia Vikings (21-10, 7-5), while the Saugus Centurions (19-15, 6-6) took the fourth and final Foothill League playoff spot and were placed in Division 5.

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (16-9, 3-6) finished in third place in the Heritage League and were placed in Division 8.

First-round games for West Ranch and Trinity are set to take place on Wednesday at 6 p.m. First-round games for Valencia, Canyon and Saugus are slated for Tuesday at 6 p.m., followed by the second round on Friday.

West Ranch would head to the quarterfinals with a win in the first round, which would take place on Tuesday, May 6.

A win for Trinity would take the Knights to the second round on Saturday.

Here’s what Santa Clarita Valley boys’ volleyball teams can look forward to in the first round of the playoffs:

West Ranch to host El Segundo in D2

The Wildcats are looking to defend their CIF Southern Section title that was won in Division 4 last year, but now they are facing a tougher task in Division 2.

Seeded fifth, the Wildcats are set to host the El Segundo Eagles (13-6, 2-6), the fourth-place team out of the Bay League, on Wednesday.

West Ranch has a superstar in senior Noah Douphner, a Cal State Northridge commit, who was a force throughout the regular season and should play a big role in the Wildcats’ playoff run. As of Monday, he ranked fourth in the nation with 521 kills on the season.

The winner between West Ranch and El Segundo would play either JSerra Cathoic or St. Francis in the quarterfinals.

Valencia, Canyon take on Division 3

The Vikings and Cowboys could be meeting for a third time this season should they each reach the Division 3 semifinals.

But in the first round on Tuesday, the Vikings are headed to Murrieta to take on the Murrieta Mesa Rams (27-4, 7-3), the second-place team out of the Southwestern League, and the Cowboys are going to San Marino to take on the San Marino Titans (26-4, 10-0), winners of the Rio Hondo League.

Valencia has a different squad than the one that won the league title last season, but still carries senior libero Nathan Willis, the reigning league Player of the Year.

Canyon can call on junior Blake Hastings to put away hits with force, as well as seniors Hayden Jones and James Courtemarsh. The Cowboys also have a more-than-capable setter in senior James Audette, who recently committed to UC Santa Cruz.

The winner between Valencia and Murrieta Mesa would play either Los Alamitos or Canyon of Anaheim in the second round. The winner between Canyon and San Marino would play either Poly of Long Beach or Windward.

Saugus to host Chaminade in D5

The Saugus Centurions had to battle to make the playoffs, where they will host the Chaminade Eagles (12-12, 2-4), the fifth-place team out of the Mission League.

The Centurions were behind Golden Valley in the league standings for much of the season, and even lost to the Grizzlies near the end, but eked out enough wins to pull ahead into fourth place.

Junior Josh Lane is a large presence — literally, at 6 feet, 7 inches — at the net for Saugus. Seniors Max Guardado, Owen Jackson and Luke Bergmann also add some firepower.

The winner between Saugus and Chaminade would play either Rancho Alamitos or Flintridge Prep in the second round.

Trinity to host Pacific Lutheran in D8

The Trinity Knights were able to snag an at-large playoff spot and a first-round home game thanks to a strong non-league record.

Trinity is set to host the Pacific Lutheran Stingrays (10-3, 10-3), the second-place team out of the Mulholland League.

The Knights enter the postseason on a three-match losing streak, including a four-set loss to Castaic and sweeps at the hand of league foes Vasquez and Desert Christian. They had a strong start to the season, winning 13 of 14 matches after dropping their first match of the season.

The winner between Trinity and Pacific Lutheran would play either Alta Loma or Flintridge Prep in the second round.