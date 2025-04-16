Sip & Support to benefit Boys & Girls Club  

News release

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announced the return of its signature wine tasting fundraising event, Sip & Support, taking place on Wednesday, April 23, at Salt Creek Grille.

Event chairs Terry and Carl Kanowsky are thrilled to welcome Adam Lee back to Santa Clarita, the club said in a news release.

Lee, the founder of the Sonoma pinot noir producer, will be pouring several offerings from his new winery, Clarice, as well as some from his wife’s winery, Moret Brealynn.

“This highly anticipated evening brings the community together in support of local youth, with wine tasting, delicious food, and good company — all for a great cause,” the club’s release said. The event will also feature a live auction.

“Sip & Support is one of our favorite nights of the year because it blends everything we love about this community — great people, meaningful connection, and a shared commitment to helping kids thrive,” Matt Nelson, CEO of the SCV Boys & Girls Club, said in the release. “Every guest who attends is making an investment in a young person’s future, and we’re so grateful for that support.”

Carl and Terry Kanowsky issued a joint statement in the release: “The Boys & Girls Club has been part of our lives for over 30 years. They provided excellent stewardship of two of our sons when they were in grade school. Continuing that, the club is a wonderful home to over 2,200 of SCV’s kids. We are proud to do whatever we can for it. We hope you will join us for Adam Lee’s tasting.”

The event is scheduled 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive, No. 115, Valencia. Tickets ($125) available at scvbgc.org/special-events. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.