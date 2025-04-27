There is So Much to Do in Santa Clarita that is Free

The price of everything seems to continue its upward spiral upward. However, there are many free activities you can enjoy in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Placerita Canyon Natural Area

19152 Placerita Canyon Rd., Newhall 91321

Info www.placerita.org/

Where else can you enjoy a day walking trails, seeing wildflowers, as well as birds and other critters, while also enjoying informative displays and wildlife presentations? Meet the park’s superintendent every Saturday to learn more about the park and what it offers.

Celebrate

Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country 91351

Info bit.ly/3RY3uDA

From May 9 through Sept. 12, on the second Friday of the month, 6-9 p.m., the Celebrate series brings the world to the SCV. Upcoming cultural celebrations include Ireland, New Zealand, Colombia, Italy and Thailand.

Santa Clarita Public Libraries

There are three city of Santa Clarita public libraries in Santa Clarita. Each library hosts a large number of free programs offering experiences for all ages and interests. The libraries are located in Old Town Newhall, Canyon Country and Valencia.

Visit www.santaclaritalibrary.com to see a calendar of upcoming events.

Los Angeles County Libraries

Info lacountylibrary.org

In addition to the three city libraries, the county has two locations in Santa Clarita. One is located in Stevenson Ranch (25950 The Old Road) and the other in Castaic (27971 Sloan Canyon Road).

In addition to the onsite activities, the county also offers several virtual activities from book clubs to life skills to educational programs.

Old Town Newhall

Main Street, Newhall 91321

Info oldtownnewhall.com

There are a lot of free things to do in Old Town Newhall including visiting the Walk of Western Stars, participating in a self-guided scavenger hunt to help you explore, the SENSES block party and seasonal events such as the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in front of the Newhall Library.

Newhall Walking Tour

Not sure where to start exploring OTN, you may want to download the walking tour app that will direct you to filming locations, public art, historic locations and more. For more information, visit bit.ly/44AiH59

Ramon Garcia, 10, (left) and Ricardo Calderon play NBA JAM at Santa Clarita’s first 2025 Senses Block Party, themed March Madness. PHOTO BY Katherine Quezada / The Signal

SENSES

Main Street in Old Town Newhall

From March through October the SENSES block party occurs on the third Thursday of each month, 7-10 p.m. The block party offers a chance to get out of the house and enjoy a free evening of theme-related activities and more.

Upcoming themes include May 15 – Spy Games and June 19 – Date Night. Future themes to be announced.

Walk of Western Stars

Since 1981, The Walk of Western Stars has honored the legends of Western film, television and radio who have contributed to America’s heritage. Inductees are honored with bronze stars and terrazzo tiles stamped into Main Street.

Honorees have included Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, John Wayne, Sam Elliott, Richard Farnsworth and Bruce Dern, among others.

There are nearly 100 honoree stars to view. Take a walk down Main Street to find the star of your favorite Western performer.

Community Centers

Info bit.ly/3Gj3nzQ

Santa Clarita has three community centers that offer a variety of activities including basketball, pickleball, table tennis and swimming, depending on the location.

The Newhall Community Center is located at 22421 Market St., Canyon Country at 18410 Sierra Highway and Valencia at 26147 McBean Pkwy.

City Parks

Info bit.ly/3Gh8SiN

There are 38 community parks located throughout the city offering a variety of amenities including baseball diamonds; basketball, pickleball and tennis courts; fitness zones; horseshoe pits; inclusive playgrounds; BBQs and picnic tables; and more.

The Cube

If you want to cool off during a hot summer day head over to The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center, 27745 Smyth Drive, where you can watch adult hockey, or simply watch skaters practice gliding over the ice.