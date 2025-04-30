In the often-murky, buzzword-laden world of digital marketing, Zack Mozes operates with the clarity of a laser beam and the bluntness of a sledgehammer.

He’s a man who famously declares, “Mediocre marketing isn’t in my vocabulary,” and has spent over two decades proving it.

Known in some circles as the “Godfather of AI Marketing” and revered in others as the undisputed “King of Cannabis Marketing,” Mozes isn’t just participating in the digital revolution; he’s actively architecting it.

Zack Mozes

Image Credit: NEWDEEZ

Now, after years of transforming digital chaos into digital dominance for a global roster of clients through his powerhouse agency, New Deez, he’s ready to pull back the curtain and share the unvarnished truth about online success in a series of refreshingly direct books.

Forget the feel-good fluff and the hollow promises of overnight riches peddled by self-proclaimed gurus. Mozes, a California native with a background that intriguingly blends finance with marketing and business acumen honed at the University of Arizona, approaches digital growth as both a science and a contact sport. He’s seen the trends come and go, the algorithms shift like desert sands, and the rise of AI not as a magic bullet, but as a powerful tool that, like any tool, yields results only when wielded with expertise and, crucially, human insight.

“When I started in the game, ranking was all about keywords, plain and simple,” Mozes reflects in the foreword to one of his upcoming books. “Fast forward a couple of decades, and it’s a whole new ball game. We’ve moved from keyword stuffing to AI-driven relevance, user intent, and mobile-first indexing.” This evolution demands more than just technical know-how; it requires a strategic mind, a results-obsessed focus, and an almost contrarian insistence on effectiveness over empty metrics – qualities that define both Mozes and the company he leads.

NewDeez: Where Digital Chaos Meets Its Match

To understand Zack Mozes, one must understand NewDeez. It’s more than just an agency; it’s the operational embodiment of his philosophy. Billed as the largest Cannabis Marketing firm in the world, NewDeez’s reach extends far beyond that lucrative niche, servicing a staggering portfolio of over 1500 clients across every industry, spanning the globe. From high-profile celebrity brands and luxury spas to local restaurants and, yes, over 500 dispensaries worldwide (including more than 300 in the US alone), the common thread is a need for impactful, measurable digital results.

NewDeez delivers through what Mozes terms an “Omni-Marketing” approach. This isn’t about throwing spaghetti at the digital wall; it’s a meticulously integrated strategy encompassing cutting-edge website and app development, precision SEO, compelling content creation, sophisticated social media marketing, and AI-driven analytics. The agency prides itself on being a “no-fluff, results-driven solution,” a direct counterpoint to the smoke-and-mirrors tactics Mozes openly disdains.

“Tired of agencies that promise the moon and barely deliver the clouds? I get it,” Mozes states plainly. His leadership has shaped NewDeez into a hub of innovation where substantial web traffic isn’t just generated but strategically channeled and converted into tangible success for clients. The firm excels at taking brands – whether fledgling startups or established names – and propelling them to prominence, making them household names within their respective spheres. This isn’t accidental; it’s the outcome of a relentless focus on data, adaptability, and staying perpetually ahead of the marketing curve, integrating the latest algorithm updates and AI advancements while never losing sight of the human element.

The Monikers: Godfather and King

How does one earn titles like “Godfather of AI Marketing” and “King of Cannabis Marketing”? Not through self-proclamation, but through consistent, undeniable results and a pioneering spirit. Mozes was leveraging data and early forms of automation long before “AI Marketing” became a ubiquitous buzzphrase. His ability to scientifically dissect digital campaigns, identify leverage points, and apply AI-enhanced tools for optimization earned him the “Godfather” moniker among peers and clients who witnessed his foresight and strategic prowess.

The “King of Cannabis Marketing” title stems from NewDeez’s unparalleled dominance in that complex and highly regulated industry. Navigating the unique challenges of cannabis advertising requires a specific blend of digital savvy, compliance knowledge, and marketing creativity. Mozes and NewDeez didn’t just enter the space; they defined best practices, helping hundreds of dispensaries and cannabis brands achieve visibility and growth where others faltered, cementing their leadership position on a global scale.

From Agency Helm to Author’s Desk: Sharing the Playbook

After two decades spent building digital empires for others, why pivot to authorship now? For Mozes, it seems less a pivot and more a natural extension – a way to scale his hard-won knowledge and combat the misinformation polluting the entrepreneurial landscape. He sees countless businesses stumbling, misled by unrealistic promises or paralyzed by the sheer complexity of the digital world. His books are poised to be the antidote: practical, direct, and forged in the fires of real-world experience.

The series kicks off with what promises to be a bracing dose of reality: “Hustle Smarter, Not Harder: A Practical Guide to Business Success.” The very introduction sets a tone miles away from typical business rah-rah. “So, you’ve been bitten by the entrepreneurial bug,” it begins, before delivering the gut punch: “Let me tell you a little secret… You’re probably deluding yourself.”

Hustle Smarter, Not Harder: A Practical Guide to Business Success

Image Credit: NEWDEEZ

Link to book: https://www.amazon.com/Hustle-Smarter-Not-Harder-Practical-ebook/dp/B0F4DR1M66

This isn’t pessimism; it’s filtration. As Mozes explains, “If a few paragraphs of brutally honest truth are enough to send you running back to the perceived safety of your cubicle, then you’re simply not cut out for this life.” For those who remain, the book offers a “no-nonsense, straight-shooting guide” – a toolkit for navigating the “grueling, uphill marathon” of entrepreneurship, particularly online. It promises real strategies, tackling everything from ideation to execution, minus the fantasy.

Complementing this entrepreneurial reality check are two other announced titles, forming a powerful trifecta for digital mastery:

“The 10 Most Important Factors For Ranking Your Website”: This volume distills Mozes’ deep SEO expertise. Acknowledging the shift from simple keywords to a complex ecosystem, it focuses on the modern essentials: AI-driven relevance, user intent, mobile-first indexing, and quality content. Crucially, it emphasizes Mozes’ “Two-Prong Approach” – the synergy between AI-enhanced tools and essential human insight. Drawing on his experience across diverse industries, from cannabis to celebrities, it promises a clear, effective SEO strategy that cuts through the noise. It’s the science behind getting seen.

The 10 Most Important Factors For Ranking Your Website

Image Credit: NEWDEEZ

Link to book: https://www.amazon.com/Most-Important-Factors-Ranking-Website-ebook/dp/B0D9YKRBLV

“10 Most Important Factors for Building an Online Business: The Ultimate Blueprint to Launch, Grow, and Scale Digitally”: Where “Hustle Smarter” tackles the mindset and practicalities of entrepreneurship, this book provides the structural blueprint. Mozes positions it as a guide through the “maze,” acknowledging the “twists and turns” based on his own journey from unknown beginnings to thriving success. It moves beyond just setting up a website, focusing on creating resonant value, building something sustainable, and making a genuine impact in the digital space. It’s the architecture of online success.

10 Most Important Factors for Building an Online Business:

Image Credit: NEWDEEZ

Link to book: https://www.amazon.com/Important-Factors-Building-Online-Business-ebook/dp/B0DTH9ZJ1D

The Mozes Method: AI Efficiency Meets Human Acuity

A recurring theme, both in Mozes’ description of NewDeez and his books, is the intelligent integration of technology and human strategy. He’s the “Godfather of AI Marketing,” yet he champions the “human touch.” This isn’t a contradiction; it’s the core of his effectiveness. He understands that AI can analyze data, automate tasks, and identify patterns at a scale humans cannot, but it lacks genuine creativity, empathy, and the nuanced understanding of brand voice and audience psychology.

His approach, likely detailed extensively in the books, involves using AI to handle the heavy lifting of data analysis, keyword research at scale, and performance tracking, freeing up human strategists to focus on higher-level thinking: crafting compelling narratives, building authentic relationships (crucial for link building and PR), understanding user intent behind the search query, and making intuitive leaps that data alone can’t predict. It’s about leveraging AI’s power without abdicating strategic control – a vital lesson in today’s tech-saturated market.

Beyond the Buzzwords: A Legacy of Results

Zack Mozes has built a formidable reputation by consistently delivering where others merely promise. His journey from finance to digital marketing vanguard, his establishment of NewDeez as a global force (and the undisputed leader in the cannabis sector), and his candid, results-oriented philosophy have made him a distinct and influential voice.

The launch of his book series marks a significant new chapter. It’s an invitation for entrepreneurs, marketers, and business owners everywhere to bypass the hype and learn directly from someone who hasn’t just studied the game but has actively shaped it for over twenty years. In typical Mozes fashion, the books promise not just information, but transformation – a clear-eyed, actionable path through the digital chaos towards tangible success. For those tired of mediocre marketing and ready to embrace the unvarnished, effective truth, Zack Mozes is finally putting his playbook on the shelves. And if his track record is any indication, it’s likely to be required reading.

Connecting with the Source of Digital Dominance

While Zack Mozes’ upcoming book series promises to arm entrepreneurs and marketers with invaluable knowledge, accessing his direct expertise and the full power of his results-driven methodologies means connecting with the engine he built. For businesses serious about transforming their digital chaos into market leadership and leveraging the proven strategies of the “Godfather of AI Marketing” and “King of Cannabis Marketing,” the point of contact is his powerhouse agency, NewDeez.

If you’re ready to move beyond theoretical strategies and partner with a team known for delivering tangible growth and unparalleled online visibility across any industry, reach out to NewDeez directly:

NewDeez Head Office Los Angeles, CA

Phone: +1 310-692-1214

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://newdeez.com/

Engaging with NewDeez means engaging with the principles and proven systems honed by Zack Mozes himself – the fastest route to turning digital potential into undeniable success.

