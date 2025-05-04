Arthur Saginian | Liberals of Lore

Regarding Gary Horton’s column (Feb. 12): The fact that Tesla sales are going down in Europe and California due to its “liberal customer base” being upset with Elon Musk’s intrusion into government spending all but proves that “today’s” liberals (who in no way resemble the “classical” liberals of lore) are willing to cut off their own noses to spite their faces. It’s not unlike an insolent child threatening to hold his breath until he gets his way, or until his face turns blue.

Really … as if Musk even cares. Tesla isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and neither is Musk, petty boycotts notwithstanding. Knock yourselves out and revel in your “resistance,” as President Donald Trump has co-opted and capitalized on pretty much everything else Democrats historically valued, but have sadly abandoned — stubborn, mindless resistance being about all that remains of the once respectable party.

The world at large is a lot bigger than today’s liberals and all of their little “causes,” regardless of how loud they can get. It’s been around a lot longer than they have, and it will likely do just fine without them.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita