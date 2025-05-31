Denise Lite | Don’t Think Your Vote Matters? Think Again

I was talking with a friend who I would consider reasonably well informed and she “confessed” to me that she doesn’t vote.

I was shocked. Shocked that she, as a parent, a business owner, taxpayer and overall decent citizen would not invest 30 minutes or less of time making her voice heard, for her children and grandchildren. When pressed about the reason why, she said simply, “My vote doesn’t count in California. Election results are announced at 8 p.m. before precincts even close.”

Sadly, this was not the first time I heard this excuse for not voting. Many Californians feel their votes don’t count. In a state dominated by one party and where presidential and statewide elections often seem predetermined, it’s easy to believe that casting a ballot is futile.

This sentiment, echoed in social media posts and local discussions, stems from California’s deep-blue electoral map and supermajority Legislature, can make outcomes feel inevitable. Yet, this belief overlooks the tangible power of voting. Californians must vote — not just to influence outcomes, but to shape policies, amplify principles, and reclaim their voice in a system that thrives on participation.

While California’s presidential electoral votes may lean predictably Democratic, many elections have outsized local and state-level impact. City councils, county boards, water boards and state legislative races often hinge on narrow margins, directly affecting issues like housing, taxes and public safety.

For example, in 2022, several California city council races were decided by fewer than 100 votes, proving that even small turnout can tip the scales. Proposition votes, a hallmark of California’s direct democracy, also rely on every ballot. The 2024 passage of Proposition 36, which increased penalties for certain crimes, ONLY succeeded because voters showed up en masse, despite skepticism about its impact.

Your vote on local measures and local officials can shape policies that will affect your daily life and quality of living far more than anything happening in Sacramento or Washington, D.C.

Even if your preferred candidate or party doesn’t win, voting is a declaration of your values. It sends a message to lawmakers and parties about what you care about — whether it’s lower taxes, environmental protections, less regulation or education reform.

In a state where the Democratic Party holds a supermajority, high turnout for opposing views can pressure current legislators to “tone down” their radical policies or face future challenges. For instance, strong Republican or independent turnout in 2020 Assembly races forced some Democrats to address concerns about rising crime, leading to bipartisan support for public safety measures.

The belief that votes don’t matter becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy when people don’t vote. And go ahead and stay home as long as you mail in that ballot the day after you receive it and track it on Ballottrax (california.ballottrax.net).

California’s voter turnout has historically lagged, with only 50.6% of eligible voters participating in the 2022 midterms, per the Secretary of State’s data.

There is another midterm election in 2026. This low engagement hands disproportionate power to a small, motivated minority, which only serves to further entrench the status quo. If you feel your voice is drowned out, not voting only amplifies the problem. By showing up, you add to the collective weight of dissent or support, making it harder for politicians to ignore underrepresented views. Every ballot cast chips away at the perception of inevitability, encouraging others to vote in future elections.

There are practical steps you can take to focus on strategic voting. Vote in primaries, where turnout is often lower, and your ballot has more sway — California’s open primary system lets independents influence party nominees.

Consider volunteering as a poll worker or advocating for reforms.

One immediate thing you can do RIGHT NOW is go to ReformCalifonia.org and sign the petition to put voter identification on the ballot. Cleaning up voter rolls by requiring identification is a no brainer and will help your voice be heard.

Get involved as a local volunteer for Reform California and commit to getting only 10 people to sign the petition. That’s it! If every 10 get their own 10 and so on, the million votes required to make it to the ballot in 2026 will be a piece of cake.

Voting is more than a singlar act; it’s a commitment to shaping the future. Even if your candidate loses, your ballot adds to the data that drives policy debates, redistricting and campaign strategies. In 2026, with California facing challenges like housing crises, wildfire management, runaway insurance, and budget deficits, every vote signals priorities to Sacramento. A 2023 Public Policy Institute of California survey found 65% of non-voters felt disconnected from government — yet not voting only deepens that disconnect.

By casting a ballot, you reclaim agency, inspire others, and ensure your values aren’t sidelined.

Don’t let the myth of a meaningless vote silence you. Even if it were true that your vote doesn’t count, what is the harm in you completing your ballot and sending it in — just in case?!?

California’s political landscape may seem static, but change starts with YOUR participation.

Your vote, however small it feels, is a step toward accountability, representation and a government that reflects YOUR principles.

Show up, vote and prove that every Californian’s voice matters. Your children matter. Your grandchildren matter. Don’t let them down.

Denise Lite is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.