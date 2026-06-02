Pilar Schiavo | Putting People Before Politics

For too long, our politics has been rooted in division. We are constantly told we have to pick a side — Democrat or Republican, left or right, us versus them. But if we’re being honest, most people don’t fit neatly into those boxes. Most of us are somewhere in between. We care less about partisan labels and more about whether our families are safe, whether we can afford to live here, whether our children have opportunities, and whether our government is actually showing up when we need it.

Since being elected, I’ve made it a priority to put people before politics, even when that means breaking with my own party or standing up to powerful corporations. My job isn’t to represent a political party or special interests in Sacramento. My job is to represent the people of our community.

That’s why I have stood up to powerful interests when they’re putting profits ahead of people. It’s why I coauthored legislation to get big money out of politics and reduce the influence of special interests. It’s why I’ve taken on Big Tech over features that harm our children. It’s why I’ve led efforts to address the impact artificial intelligence is having on workers and ensure that the next generation of college graduates has real opportunities in an economy that is changing rapidly.

It also means making sure our government is there when people need it most.

When disasters strike, we have a responsibility to act. Whether it’s the devastating Los Angeles fires, the ongoing impacts of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill fire, or other emergencies facing our communities, our community deserves leaders who show up, fight for resources, and help people recover. In moments like these, partisan politics doesn’t matter. What matters is getting help to the people who need it.

The same principle guides my work on health care. As Los Angeles County faces serious health care funding challenges, I have been clear that we must protect access to care. But instead of simply asking already struggling families to pay more, I have been fighting to secure state funding and identify sustainable solutions that keep hospitals and health care services open without placing additional burdens on residents who are already struggling with the high cost of living.

My focus has always been on delivering results. Through our office’s constituent services, we’ve helped return more than $3 million directly back into people’s pockets by helping to navigate issues with state agencies. I’ve also helped secure more than $100 million in investments for our communities to improve infrastructure, public safety, housing and local services.

Those accomplishments aren’t about ideology. They’re about showing up, doing the work and getting results.

And that’s what I hear from people throughout our community every day. They are tired of partisan politics. They’re tired of politicians spending more time attacking each other than solving problems. They want leaders who listen, who care, who are present in the community, and who are willing to stand up to powerful interests regardless of which side of the political aisle those interests happen to be on.

Today is Election Day. And while politics often tries to force us into choosing between two opposing camps, the reality is that most of us live somewhere in the middle. We want practical solutions. We want accountability. We want leaders who will put people ahead of politics.

That has always been my focus. It always will be.

Because at the end of the day, I don’t work for a political party. I work for the people of our community.

Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, represents the 40th Assembly District, which includes most of the Santa Clarita Valley in addition to the northwest San Fernando Valley. “Democratic Voices” appears Tuesdays and rotates among local Democrats.