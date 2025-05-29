Master Chorale to present Silver Celebration 

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is preparing to present the grand finale of its 25th anniversary season.

The “Silver Celebration” is scheduled 4 p.m. Sunday, June 8, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia.

“We will present an extraordinary concert, with featured guest Tony and Emmy Award-nominated Eden Espinosa,” the chorale announced in a news release. “This evening will dazzle you with dynamic works by Beethoven, Orff and our own Allan Petker, the jazz innovation of Will Todd, Broadway favorites, and a new commissioned work by well-known local composer Shawn Kirschner in honor of our 25th anniversary. You’ll hear a Scottish lilt, a vibrant Swahili call, and from the great American songbook, a joyful hoedown and a traditional spiritual.”

Espinosa’s career as an actress, singer and voiceover artist has spanned two decades on stage and screen. She is recognized for her portrayals of Elphaba in “Wicked” (Broadway, Los Angeles and San Francisco), and Maureen Johnson in the closing Broadway company of “Rent.”

Her passions also have extended to the development of new works, stemming from her early years originating the title role of the now cult favorite “Brooklyn the Musical” on Broadway to more recently starring in Michael John LaChuisa’s “The Gardens of Anuncia” at Lincoln Center.

Espinosa was nominated for an Emmy Award for her work as The Queen of Hearts in Disney’s “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery.”

The season ends with a gala dinner following the concert. The dinner is to be held at the Valencia Hills Clubhouse beginning at 6:45 p.m. Tickets for the concert ($35) and gala ($125) can be purchased at www.scmasterchorale.org.