Neil Fitzgerald | Truth on Immigration, Crime, Media

I am an immigrant to this great country. I moved here in 2012 for work, and since then I have worked hard, respected my host country as a guest, and volunteered to give back — because I am a guest in this nation, and I believe in respecting it. Immigrants like me helped build America. And I believe we can help make America great again.

That is why I am appalled — shocked, horrified, yet somehow unsurprised — by how the Democrats and their allies in the media continually choose the wrong people to elevate and celebrate.

Right now, they are having a collective meltdown over visa cancellations and green card revocations for students who openly sympathize with Hamas. Let us be clear: There is nothing legal or just about coming to this country and promoting terrorism. Anyone who sympathizes with Hamas has no place here. It is that simple. If you are here illegally, you have broken the law. And President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are focused on removing the worst offenders — gang members, traffickers and abusers.

Take, for instance, the strange case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the so-called “Maryland family man” the media has rushed to defend. This is a man who, according to two separate immigration judges, should be deported due to credible allegations of gang affiliation with MS-13. His own wife, in a sworn 2020 protection order request, accused him of brutal domestic violence, stating: “He grabbed me from my hair and then he slapped me … He would just wake up and hit me …”

In 2022 he was pulled over in Tennessee with eight people in his car, all registered to his address and suspected of human trafficking.

Yet a sitting Democratic senator spent taxpayer money flying to El Salvador to have cocktails with him. The left embraced him. Why? Because they refuse to reckon with the reality of illegal immigration and because anything Trump does means “Orange Man Bad.” We even have “tattoo truthers” now — commentators who pretend not to see gang symbols tattooed on the knuckles of an accused MS-13 member.

And it does not stop with immigration.

The Democrats and media also gaslit the American public on inflation. For years, they downplayed the cost-of-living crisis, calling it “transitory.” They mocked Americans for noticing the rising price of eggs, groceries, gas. But now that President Trump is back in office, they’ve suddenly rediscovered outrage. Ironically, the cost of eggs is down. Oil prices are down. Groceries are down. Gas prices are down — unless you live in California, where Democrat policies and taxes continue to make life unaffordable.

Even on jobs and trade, they have been proven wrong. The latest jobs report beat expectations. And despite years of naysaying from the left, President Trump has done what no administration has accomplished in over two decades: He delivered a historic U.S.-U.K. trade deal. Just days ago, Democrats on CNN were claiming Britain would pivot away from the U.S. in defiance. They were wrong — again.

Now, let me be clear: President Trump is not perfect. No leader is. But if Republicans hold the House and Senate and work with him over the next four years, we will finally secure our borders, strengthen our economy, and restore American greatness.

Next, Congress must pass the “big, beautiful bill” and make tax cuts permanent, plus no tax on tips, overtime, or Social Security, fund border control, and cut spending and waste. The Department of Government Efficiency must be codified.

Of course, our socialist friends and the liberal media will be having a conniption fit over this, but remember this: The number of illegal border crossings is already plummeting. Our border is being secured. Our economy will be stronger in four years’ time. Our trade policies will finally be fair.

And we will — finally — make America great again.

P.S.: As I write this, a new pope has been elected, the first American pope. As a Catholic, I pray for him. I have two quick points. First, if California oversaw the College of the Cardinals, they would still be counting the vote and second, yes, we have a pope, but how long before a Biden-appointed judge reverses the conclave’s decision?

Neil Fitzgerald is an international nonprofit leader having served in the U.S., U.K. and globally for various nonprofit and charity boards. He served as a conservative council member in the U.K. and as a campaign manager. “Right Here, Right Now” regularly appears on Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.