Rancho Camulos to present ‘Ghosts of California’ 

News release

The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum is scheduled 1 p.m. May 24 to present a special screening of the documentary “Ghosts of California” as well as a live musical performance.

The newest documentary from Katie Ryan, a Santa Clarita Valley filmmaker, is filled with untold stories of the Old West — fresh and largely untold tales about California in its early days, according to a news release from the museum.

“It is both educational and entertaining, through photos and informed narrators that include historians, journalists, and songwriters,” the release said.

“Ghosts of California” discusses the real story behind the 1848 Gold Rush, the scandalous but warm-hearted Rosa May of Bodie, and the contributions of Chinese workers to the construction of the transcontinental railroad, including the widespread prejudice and hostility they faced, the release said.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite and at the museum for $20. A docent-led tour of the museum after the screening is included. This event will benefit the nonprofit museum’s preservation and education efforts.

Rancho Camulos was the setting for the historic 1884 novel “Ramona” and the location for the filming of Mary Pickford’s 1910 “Ramona,” the first movie shot in the Santa Clara River Valley.

The Rancho Camulos Museum is located at 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru, 10 miles east of Interstate 5 on State Route 126. For more information, visit ranchocamulos.org.