Rick Barker | The Dangers of …

In re: Andrew Taban column, “America at a Crossroads: Beyond Blind Partisanship,” May 6.

Andrew’s submission perfectly illustrates the dangers of selective information gathering that both sides of the political aisle tend to love and practice so often.

If you only associate with and listen to people you agree with, you tend to get a bad case of tunnel vision.

At the start of his column, Andrew states that blind partisanship is bad, then he goes on and on in a non-stop blind diatribe speaking as a very obvious liberal, Trump-hating partisan Democrat using the same old Democrat talking points, many of which have been proven to be total BS.

As with most politicians, and despite what he always claims, President Donald Trump is a very adept politician and he often says some pretty bizarre and even totally untruthful stuff. I find it amusing that the left has to make stuff up or selectively and deceptively misquote him all the time in an effort to label him as nothing short of the devil incarnate.

Anyone with eyes, ears, a functioning frontal lobe and a TV set or computer plainly saw President Joe Biden was suffering from rapidly progressing mental and physical problems that all of the selective editing and lack of public appearances couldn’t hide. Personally, I blame his wife and family for much of this because they should have never let that go on until others had to finally step in and tell him it was time to step aside.

Bottom line here — I’m a bottom line kind of guy — partisan politics is slowly destroying this incredible republic we were given by our founding fathers. The supposed quote normally attributed to Ben Franklin in response to Elizabeth Willing Powel’s question, “Well, doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” To which he replied: “A republic, if you can keep it,” has never been more relevant or important than where we find ourselves today!

Rick Barker

Valencia