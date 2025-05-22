Saugus girls’ volleyball sends off two more to the college level 

Multi-time girls’ volleyball all-Foothill League selection Gabriella Cascione and Saugus High School teammate Ayden Jacobson recently committed their futures to their respective colleges.

Cascione is set to attend Loyola Marymount University, while Jacobson has committed to San Francisco State University.

The former currently holds the record for aces in a match, season and career, and also career digs and digs in a single season. The latter was a second-team all-league selection this past fall.

Both join a host of Centurions girls’ volleyball players who are moving on to the next level.

Leila Ballard has committed to the University of Northern Colorado after garnering an all-CIF Southern Section selection in 2024 and being named the league MVP. She currently holds the record for kills in a season (646) and career kills (1,403).

Morgan Guardado, set to attend Santa Barbara City College, was a first-team all-league selection and is the only player in school history to be top five in all recorded stats, including top three in assists, aces and digs.

Kaitlyn Nelson, a second-team all-league selection, and Leah Taylor are both slated to attend College of the Canyons.

Ballard, Guardado, Cascione and Nelson were all part of the 2022 CIF Southern Section Division 4 championship squad.