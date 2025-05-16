Saugus softball ousted from playoffs in first round 

The Foothill League softball champions found out on Thursday just how tough it is to win against the top competition in the CIF Southern Section.

Down by 11 after just two innings at Saugus High School in the first round of the section Division 2 playoffs, the Saugus Centurions endured a 15-1 defeat at the hands of the Santa Margarita Eagles.

“That’s one of the best teams in the state of California, no doubt,” said Saugus head coach Kyle Mark. “So, can’t take anything away from them. That’s an amazing group over there. Great group of coaches, great group of girls, and they got after it.”

Santa Margarita (19-9-1) finished third in the Trinity League and received an at-large bid to the postseason. The Eagles went 4-5 in league play in the regular season, with the top two teams, Orange Lutheran and Mater Dei, both garnering Division 1 spots.

Saugus pitcher Kona Ramsbottom (21) delivers a pitch during the third inning of the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff game against Santa Margarita at Saugus High School on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Eagles senior Payton Kennedy launched two home runs, one in each of the first two innings. She finished with three hits and five RBIs to help hand Saugus (23-5) its first home loss of the season.

Saugus was held scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when junior Lucie Curiel had an RBI single.

The Centurions had trouble all game against Eagles senior pitcher Sawyer Denser, who racked up six strikeouts and gave up just three hits over the five-inning game. Curiel had two of those hits, while sophomore Olivia Frias had the other.

Mark called on three different pitchers to attempt to stop the bleeding, only for the Eagles to continue to make loud contact throughout the contest.

Saugus’ Izzy Arguello (98) runs to home plate during the fourth inning of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff game against Santa Margarita at Saugus High School on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

But even though the Centurions’ season ended abruptly, Mark told his players to remember what they were able to accomplish after claiming an undefeated league title.

“One game doesn’t define our season,” Mark said. “We still accomplished a lot of our goals this year. We did a lot of what we set out to do. I told them that I’m thankful for the people that they are, I’m thankful for the opportunity to be their coach, I’m thankful that they gave attitude and effort and focus all the way until the end. Would have been really easy to take the brakes off and lighten up or lose focus or lose that competitive edge, but they didn’t. They fought until the last pitch.”

Seniors Jordan Shepherd, Bri Coe, Avery Salazar, Briana Garcia and Allie Specht are all set to move on.

“I’m gonna miss them,” Mark said. “Thank you for the opportunity to be your coach. I’m gonna miss you guys like crazy, and I’m extremely proud of you, and you’re all gonna do great things.”

Saugus celebrates a run during the fourth inning of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff game against Santa Margarita at Saugus High School on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

But the Centurions will be bringing back a slew of players who were key contributors this season, including Curiel. Junior Amelia Johnson was the team’s big bat in the heart of the order, while junior Savanna Smith was the team’s leadoff hitter and sophomore Nicole Specht hit right behind her.

Also returning are all three pitchers: juniors Taliya Mata and Kona Ramsbottom, and sophomore Riley Nelson.

“We’re gonna learn from it, we’re gonna prepare for it, we’re gonna continue to try to get better each and every day,” Mark said. “One day at a time, 1% better each day, and just get back to work.”

In the other playoff softball games on Thursday featuring Santa Clarita Valley squads, West Ranch and Valencia both won and are advancing to Saturday’s second round. Hart and Santa Clarita Christian both lost.

Valencia took down Crescenta Valley on the road, 4-3, in Division 3 and is set to host Yorba Linda on Saturday at 3:15 p.m.

West Ranch beat Anaheim at home, 9-1, in Division 5 and is slated to host Bishop Montgomery on Saturday at 3:15 p.m.