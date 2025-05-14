SCV softball playoff preview: Foothill League champs to host in first round 

After an undefeated Foothill League campaign, the Saugus Centurions softball team is set to host in the first round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

They are one of two teams from the Santa Clarita Valley slated to be at home in the first round on Thursday, along with the West Ranch Wildcats. The Hart Hawks, Valencia Vikings and Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals are all set to hit the road.

All games are set to begin at 3:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Second-round games are slated for Saturday, also at 3:15 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know about the first round of the softball postseason:

Saugus hosting Santa Margarita in D2

The Saugus Centurions (22-4) enter the Division 2 playoffs on a 13-game winning streak and are set to host the Santa Margarita Eagles (18-9-1), an at-large team out of the Trinity League.

Saugus has a few pitchers in junior Taliya Mata, sophomore Riley Nelson and junior Kona Ramsbottom who could be called upon in Thursday’s matchup.

Santa Margarita only put up 5.1 runs per game — 3.5 fewer than Saugus — but had to contend with multiple teams in the Trinity League that ended up in Division 1.

At the plate, juniors Savanna Smith and Amelia Johnson, as well as seniors Jordan Shepherd and Brianna Garcia, have all been key to the Centurions’ offense.

Valencia going to La Crescenta in D3

The Valencia Vikings (12-8) are set to travel to La Crescenta to take on the Crescenta Valley Falcons (15-7) in Division 3.

Valencia finished second in the Foothill League while Crescenta Valley was third in the Pacific League.

The Falcons put up nine runs per game, nearly four more per game than Valencia. But the Vikings can call upon two-time reigning Foothill League Pitcher of the Year Carly Kearns to attempt to reign in the Falcons.

Junior Blair Rune, sophomore Sydney Bolder and freshman Kiera Rand have all been leaders of the Valencia offense, along with Kearns.

Hart heading to Riverside in D5

The Hart Hawks (10-16) snuck into the playoffs when they beat Canyon in their final Foothill League game, finishing just ahead of the Cowboys for fourth place in the league standings, and were placed in Division 5.

Hart is set to play in Riverside on Thursday, taking on the JW North Huskies (17-10), who finished in second place in the Sunbelt League. JW North puts up 9.1 runs per game compared to Hart’s 5.2 per game.

Sophomore Gabriella Kobliska was a big part of the Hawks’ playoff push, taking over as the team’s ace after sitting out half the season due to transfer rules.

Senior Sadie Curtis has led a young Hart team through the ups and downs. Freshmen Hannah Cook and Natalie Williams have both broken out as potential future stars, while juniors Jessica Gutierrez and Bella Marquez have provided some key contributions as veteran presences.

West Ranch hosting Anaheim in D5

The West Ranch Wildcats (13-14) finished in third place in the Foothill League and are set to host the Anaheim Colonists (20-4) in Division 5.

Anaheim finished in second place in the Coast League.

The Colonists put up 9.6 runs per game in the regular season, three runs more on average than West Ranch. Freshman phenom Gretchen Roen will need to be at the top of her game for West Ranch to keep that offense at bay.

Sophomore Naomi Stoll, freshman Torrey Price, junior Payton Borland and senior Isabella Swanson have been the catalysts for the West Ranch offense this season. Stoll led the Wildcats with six home runs, while Price had four. Stoll had a total of 20 hits for extra bases out of 36 hits overall.

SCCS traveling to Cathedral City in D8

The SCCS Cardinals (9-7-1) picked up an at-large spot in Division 8 and are slated to travel east to take on the Cathedral City Lions (11-13), the second-place team out of the Sun Valley League.

SCCS finished in fourth place in the Heritage League, but was eligible for the postseason with an overall record above .500. The Cardinals put up 14.4 runs per game, nearly seven more than Cathedral City.

Junior Sayuri Toledo has been a force in the circle for the Lions, recording 227 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched, allowing just 32 earned runs. She’s also hit three home runs, 12 doubles and five triples, while also leading the Lions with 32 RBIs and 28 runs scored.