Suzette Martinez Valladares | New Regulations Will Worsen theAffordability Crisis

Many families in my district intentionally choose to live in the Santa Clarita Valley for its relative affordability compared to surrounding areas and its reputation as an excellent place to raise children.

It’s also one of the few communities in Los Angeles County actively developing new, affordable housing options.

So, when a government agency located nearly 60 miles from Santa Clarita – the South Coast Air Quality Management District in Diamond Bar – threatens to impose a mandate that harms my constituents, I feel compelled to speak up.

Voicing my concerns is essential because I have fought for affordability throughout my time in the state Legislature, and because most of my constituents are unaware of these regulations and their significant costs.

The SCAQMD proposes to amend Rules 1111 and 1121 – regulations requiring consumers to purchase all-electric heaters and furnaces when replacing existing appliances.

In response to negative feedback from communities, SCAQMD leadership and staff amended these rules by adding a provision that allows consumers to continue using natural gas appliances, with a pricey stipulation.

The amended regulations would require consumers to purchase exorbitantly expensive all-electric heaters and furnaces or pay extra for the privilege of using natural gas appliances in the future, to the tune of approximately $1,500 per household.

Worse still, SCAQMD leadership and staff choose to either underestimate or ignore two factors that my constituents need to understand.

First, going “all-electric” for water heaters or furnaces may sound good, but it may also require expensive electric panel upgrades to function in some homes or multi-family residences.

These upgrades aren’t cheap and would significantly increase the costs of already expensive all-electric products, potentially adding tens of thousands of dollars to upgrade.

We are all aware of the challenges concerning the viability of our electric grid.

It’s not as if only a few houses have water heaters or furnaces; they all do!

Forcing all-electric appliances on 17 million consumers in the SCAQMD’s four-county service area, including the Santa Clarita Valley, will further strain an already overburdened electric grid.

To add insult to injury, perhaps SCAQMD staff haven’t noticed the significant increase in electric bills lately, as they have skyrocketed.

Trust me, I regularly hear about high and rising electricity costs from my family, neighbors and constituents.

Finally, and of considerable concern, the all-electric products aren’t as reliable as natural gas appliances.

Consumer Reports, a widely regarded gold standard in the industry that is read by millions across the United States, analyzes products across the spectrum ranging from television sets to blenders based on consumer ratings.

In a recent issue of Consumer Reports, the magazine wrote the following about electric heat pumps:

“We found that 30% of heat pumps broke or stopped working by the end of the eighth year of ownership, essentially halfway through their expected lifespan. That makes them one of the least reliable products we have ratings for.”

Apparently, under the guise of removing pollutants from the air, the SCAQMD seeks to pass rules that will affect 17 million consumers and cost an estimated $7.7 billion over the 25-year lifespan of these appliances — if they endure the entire lifespan, which reports are coming in that they don’t last even half of that amount of time.

We all want cleaner air quality, but adding costly fees to products we need everyday is not going to solve the problem.

How do these rules make sense for homeowners, apartment residents, or small businesses?

I’ve noticed a disturbing trend of late.

Government bureaucrats love to discuss affordability and its importance, especially today, as Southern California is increasingly unaffordable for many families and residents. However, this support for affordability evaporates quickly when other political or policy-making priorities get in the way.

It’s not regulators’ place to add costs to our constituents, and affordability should be weighed as a central factor in any legislative or regulatory effort.

SCAQMD Amended Rules 1111 and 1121 represent the wrong solution for my constituents and millions of hard-working Southern California families and small businesses.

It deserves a NO vote.

Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares represents the 23rd Senate District, serving communities in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Antelope Valley, and the Victor Valley.