The Savvy Senior | Top Job Search Resources for Older Job Seekers

Dear Savvy Senior,

What websites or apps can you recommend to help older people find employment opportunities? I’m 60 and have been out of work for nearly a year now and need some help.

— Seeking Employment

Dear Seeking,

To help you find employment, there are a number of job-search websites and apps specifically tailored to older workers seeking full-time, part-time or remote positions. Here are 10 great options that are recommended by U.S. News & World Report for 2025, most of which are completely free to use.

AARP Job Board (jobs.aarp.org): Designed for workers 50 and older, AARP’s job board allows users to search by job title, keyword, company or location. The platform also offers search filters for full-time, part-time and remote work opportunities. Employers who are part of AARP’s Employer Pledge Program are committed to hiring older workers.

CareerOneStop (careeronestop.org): Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor, you can use this site to explore career opportunities, access training programs and job-search resources. You’ll also find help looking for a remote job, filling out a job application, getting started as a self-employed person and choosing a path that’s right for your stage in life.

Indeed (indeed.com): One of the largest job search engines in the world, Indeed will help you sift through millions of available positions. You can include a variety of specifications to find a job, including whether you want to work remotely, your salary requirements, preferred location, experience level and education. If you upload your resume, employers can find you as well.

LinkedIn (linkedin.com): If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, create one to showcase your experience, knowledge and skills. You can gather news and insights related to your industry by looking at what others are posting and share your content as well. The site allows you to conduct job searches and set alerts for new opportunities.

New Solutions (newsolutions.org): This site connects professionals aged 55 and older with part-time and full-time positions in government agencies. Users can browse openings by state, apply online and receive guidance through the hiring process.

Rent A Grandma (rentagrandma.com): If you want to work as a nanny, chef, domestic staff or pet care provider, this site is a great resource, but they do charge a $25 registration fee. It also offers opportunities for tutors and personal assistants. After you sign up, clients can contact you about job opportunities.

Retired Brains (retiredbrains.com): This site can help you find remote, flexible, freelance and work-from-home jobs. You’ll also be able to access resources to start a business. You can search by location, keyword or job title and access career advice on resume building and interview preparation.

RetirementJobs (retirementjobs.com): This site specializes in job opportunities for workers over 50, with retail, caregiving, transportation, sales and finance listings. It also features certified age-friendly employers and offers webinars on job searching, networking and overcoming age bias. You can learn how to utilize LinkedIn, improve your interview skills and understand how your job could impact Social Security benefits.

Seniors4Hire (seniors4hire.org): For job seekers aged 50 and older, at this site you can register for free, post your resume and search for jobs. Employers use the platform to find experienced workers for part-time, full-time and remote positions.

Workforce50 (workforce50.com): At this site you can view jobs specifically posted by companies looking for older workers. You’ll also be able to access resources related to resume building, shifting from military to civilian life and finding a federal job.

Send your questions or comments to [email protected], or to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070.