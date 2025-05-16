Triumph Foundation receives $1,000 grant for wheelchair tennis program 

Triumph Foundation has been awarded $1,000 by the United States Tennis Association to help grow its wheelchair tennis program.

Andrew Skinner, the founder of Triumph Foundation, was happy about being awarded the grant and plans to put it to good use.

“We got $1,000 to help us grow our wheelchair tennis program and we host several events throughout the year, but we just need more rackets and balls and other equipment that’ll help us put on more successful events,” Skinner said.

Skinner said he plans to use the grant to buy different racket sizes for children and adults and various tennis balls for beginners and more advanced players as well.

He added that whenever the foundation gets a grant, it is appreciated because of the work that goes into making a nonprofit.