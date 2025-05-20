Valencia softball knocked out of playoffs after Yorba Linda comeback 

West Ranch wins in rout over Bishop Montgomery to reach Division 5 quarterfinals

A strong start wasn’t enough to push the Valencia Vikings softball team through in the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

After four innings of keeping the visiting Yorba Linda Mustangs scoreless on Monday at Valencia High School, the Mustangs turned things around with a four-run fifth inning, while the Vikings’ offense stalled out.

The Vikings had a chance in the bottom of the seventh to keep their season alive with the tying run at second base, but Yorba Linda held on to win, 5-3, and advance to the Division 3 quarterfinals.

Valencia catcher Blair Rune frames a pitch during Monday’s CIF Southern Section Division 3 second-round matchup against Yorba Linda held at Valencia High School. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal. Valencia’s Carly Kearns delivers a pitch during Monday’s CIF Southern Section Division 3 second-round matchup against Yorba Linda held at Valencia High School. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

“They always fight hard,” said Valencia head coach Sean Pollard. You know, it’s been a different kind of year, that’s for sure. It’s been a lot of different challenges and adversity, and they always fight. We were right there again. They compete, they go hard. Didn’t end up the way you’d like, but proud of their effort, for sure.”

Valencia had runners at second and third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, only for Mustangs junior Samantha Cook to induce a ground-out to finish off her team’s comeback effort.

“We left some runs out there,” Pollard said. “Wish we could have driven those in.”

Valencia’s Aubrie Jensen catches a pop-up during Monday’s CIF Southern Section Division 3 second-round matchup against Yorba Linda held at Valencia High School. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal. Valencia’s Cayden Hobrecker tracks down a fly ball in left field during Monday’s CIF Southern Section Division 3 second-round matchup against Yorba Linda held at Valencia High School. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

Valencia and Yorba Linda were supposed to play on Saturday before rain postponed the game to Monday.

Sophomore Sydney Bolder put the Vikings on the board on Monday with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Junior Blair Rune added a couple of runs with a two-run homer in the third.

But Cook kept the Valencia offense at bay the rest of the way, allowing 10 hits throughout the game but denying the Vikings from putting together sustained rallies.

Senior Carly Kearns danced around some trouble through four innings before a couple of defensive miscues in the fifth led to Yorba Linda finally getting a run across. Senior Madeline Jeanblanc put the Mustangs out in front with a three-run home run later in the inning.

Valencia’s Kiera Rand swings at a pitch during Monday’s CIF Southern Section Division 3 second-round matchup against Yorba Linda held at Valencia High School. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal. Valencia’s Blair Rune (5) is welcomed at home plate by her teammates after hitting a home run during Monday’s CIF Southern Section Division 3 second-round matchup against Yorba Linda held at Valencia High School. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

Pollard credited Kearns for battling, but knew how tough it would be to get past a playoff-caliber offense four times. Kearns allowed one unearned run on nine hits and struck out three Mustangs.

Pollard said it will be tough to replace Kearns, the two-time reigning Foothill League Pitcher of the Year, after she was an anchor for the Vikings seemingly since her freshman campaign.

“We’re gonna miss that, for sure,” Pollard said. “It’s tough. We haven’t had to worry about who’s gonna pitch or anything like that. We’ve always been really set with that.”

Also moving on is senior Scarlett Carlson. Pollard said she’s been dealing with a shoulder injury, which hasn’t allowed her to play much defense and limited her to just 10 games this season, including the two playoff games.

Valencia’s Sydney Bolder (10) celebrates with her teammates after hitting a home run during Monday’s CIF Southern Section Division 3 second-round matchup against Yorba Linda held at Valencia High School. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal. Valencia softball head coach Sean Pollard looks at his dugout during Monday’s CIF Southern Section Division 3 second-round matchup against Yorba Linda held at Valencia High School. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

“Scarlett’s done really well for us,” Pollard said. “She was just starting to get healthy.”

Freshmen Aubrie Jensen and Kiera Rand each had two hits, including a double for Jensen, and should be key pieces for the Vikings’ future. Rune and sophomore Riley Josett have also been key cogs for Pollard’s team.

West Ranch pitcher Gretchen Roen (6) delivers a pitch during the fifth inning of the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoff game against Bishop Montgomery at West Ranch High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal West Ranch’s Ava Esparza (99) and Naomi Stoll (27) celebrate their runs during the fourth inning of the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoff game against Bishop Montgomery at West Ranch High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

In the other playoff softball featuring a Santa Clarita Valley team, the West Ranch Wildcats beat Bishop Montgomery at home on Saturday, 12-5, to advance to Wednesday’s Division 5 quarterfinals. West Ranch is set to travel to La Cañada to take on the Spartans at 3:15 p.m.

Freshman Torrey Price had four hits for the Wildcats on Saturday, scoring twice and driving in a run. Freshman Kara Carnes had two hits, driving in three runs. Junior Payton Borland had a triple while junior Madison Meister had a double and two runs scored.

West Ranch’s Torrey Price (19) runs to first base during the fourth inning of the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoff game against Bishop Montgomery at West Ranch High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal West Ranch’s Malaya Ordona (5) slides to second base during the third inning of the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5 playoff game against Bishop Montgomery at West Ranch High School on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Freshman Gretchen Roen struck out four while allowing four earned runs on eight hits.