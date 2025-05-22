West Ranch baseball records first postseason no-hitter 

Castaic, Saugus, Trinity join Wildcats in advancing to Friday’s quarterfinals

For the first time since 2016 and just the third time in program history, the West Ranch Wildcats baseball team recorded a no-hitter.

And they did it in the playoffs? Against the team that took down the top seed in Division 2 in the CIF Southern Section?

That’s what seniors Mikey Murr and Matthew Castrellon combined to accomplish on Tuesday at West Ranch High School, keeping the visiting Crean Lutheran Saints out of the hit column in a 12-0 thrashing to advance to Friday’s quarterfinal round.

Murr tossed the first five innings, striking out seven, before handing the ball off to Castrellon for the final two frames after the Wildcats (22-9) put up seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the Saints (20-11) out of reach. The win moves the undefeated Foothill League champions to 14-0 at home on the season.

West Ranch’s Ty Diaz (24) celebrates a run during the fifth inning of the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff game against Crean Lutheran at West Ranch High School on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal West Ranch’s Ryan Oh (1) runs towards home plate during the fifth inning of the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff game against Crean Lutheran at West Ranch High School on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I was just so excited to get the ball today,” Murr said. “You know, coming out here, game two (of the) playoffs at home. We’re doing well at home. We’ve got a good streak going, and since the first pitch, I just competed the whole day. That was just my plan.”

Senior Hunter Manning landed the proverbial knockout blow with a three-run double in the fifth inning. He was one of five Wildcats with multiple hits on the day, led by senior Nolan Stoll’s three-hit day to go along with two RBIs and two runs scored.

West Ranch’s ace on the mound who’s scheduled to start Friday’s quarterfinal matchup at home against the Sultana Sultans, Manning said he’s embraced his role as one of the leaders of the team. The senior struck out six over six innings in the first round, while also hitting a home run and a double as part of a three-hit day.

West Ranch’s Landon Hu (11) swings at a pitch during the fourth inning of the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff game against Crean Lutheran at West Ranch High School on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal West Ranch pitcher Matthew Castrellon (8) throws a pitch during the seventh inning of the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff game against Crean Lutheran at West Ranch High School on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“This is one of the more talented groups that we’ve had,” Manning said. “It’s one of the bigger teams we’ve had. I mean, these are all guys that I grew up with, and especially the younger guys, I’m just, you know, trying to teach them how to play the right way and do their job. It’s been fun this year after winning league. I mean, we just could not wait to get into playoffs, and yeah, it’s felt good to be successful this year and hopefully we know we can carry that success into Friday.”

Wildcats head coach Ryan Lindgreen, set to step down once the season ends after 15 years with the program and five as the head coach, said he’s savoring every moment before his ride ends.

But he’s hoping that ride lasts a little longer.

West Ranch’s Omar Gutierrez (12) slides to second base during the fifth inning of the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff game against Crean Lutheran at West Ranch High School on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal West Ranch’s Hunter Manning (10) swings at a pitch during the fourth inning of the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff game against Crean Lutheran at West Ranch High School on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“It’s been a really, really fun ride to this point,” Lindgreen said. “We don’t want the ride to end. We all know that winning playoff games is difficult, and I’m definitely enjoying every aspect of what it takes to do that.”

Friday’s quarterfinal against Sultana is set to begin at 3:15 p.m. at West Ranch High School. A win for West Ranch would put the Wildcats in the semifinals for the first time since 2016 and the third time overall.

West Ranch’s Carter Friedrichsen (15) slides into home plate during the fifth inning of the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff game against Crean Lutheran at West Ranch High School on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal West Ranch’s Ty Diaz (24) runs towards home plate during the fifth inning of the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff game against Crean Lutheran at West Ranch High School on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Castaic, Trinity and Saugus also advance

Also advancing to Friday’s quarterfinals are the Castaic Coyotes, Trinity Classical Academy Knights and the Saugus Centurions.

Castaic is set to travel to Temecula Valley in Division 3 after beating Crescenta Valley at home on Tuesday, 4-2. Giovanni Foster had a double and two RBIs for Castaic. Every Castaic starter had at least one hit on Tuesday.

Trinity is slated to travel to Dos Pueblos in Division 4 after beating Grand Terrace on the road on Tuesday, 5-2. Aiden Visconti had two hits, including a double, scoring once and driving in one run. Andrew Carlson struck out two and allowed one earned run on five hits in a complete-game performance.

Saugus is headed to Ganesha after beating Murrieta Mesa on the road, 9-3, on Tuesday. Abe Ramirez, Matt Long, Matthew Carta and Zack Seeley each had two hits for Saugus. Long hit a home run and a double, while Carta and Seeley had a double each.

Trinity and Saugus would play each other in the championship game should they both make it.