Blog

West Ranch pitcher nominated for national athlete of the week 

West Ranch pitcher Hunter Manning (10) throws a pitch during the sixth inning of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinal playoff game against Sultana at West Ranch High School on Friday, May 23, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
West Ranch pitcher Hunter Manning (10) throws a pitch during the sixth inning of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinal playoff game against Sultana at West Ranch High School on Friday, May 23, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

West Ranch High School senior Hunter Manning has been nominated for the High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week after recording a no-hitter in last week’s playoff game. 

A UC Irvine commit, Manning struck out eight in the Wildcats’ 10-0 win over the Sultana Sultans in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinals. It was the second consecutive no-hitter for West Ranch after two pitchers combined to throw one in the previous round. 

Manning was sick for a few days before throwing the no-hitter, according to West Ranch head coach Ryan Lindgreen, who has seen Manning put himself atop or near the top of many of the all-time program leaderboards. 

“You could say this was the most impressive (performance),” Lindgreen said after the win over Sultana. “And for a kid that’s accomplished a ton … He showed up (before the game) and said that he was going to give me everything he had and give it for the team. And he did that. So, for a kid that was kind of battling through a rough few days here, he sure dazzled.” 

As of Thursday afternoon, Manning was leading the other 15 nominees in the poll with 3,565 votes, representing 37.59% of the 9,484 total votes cast. 

To vote, go to tinyurl.com/4vyvffdm

Picture of Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS